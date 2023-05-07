Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer has proven to be a real hit whilst on loan at Middlesbrough, joining the Premier League-chasers during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has netted 10 times and has provided a further six assists in 19 Championship appearances thus far this season, following what was an impressive loan stint at Preston North End last time out.

Naturally, interest is expected in the young forward when the January transfer window opens its doors for business, with a recent report suggesting that Boro could look to try and make his current deal permanent.

The report from The Sun suggests that if Boro wanted to pursue a move for Archer, they would have to pay a fee in the excess of £20 million when the summer transfer window opens.

What has Dean Jones said about the Aston Villa and Middlesbrough loan agreement?

The future of Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa could play a big role in Archer's immediate future with the club.

Speaking to Give Me Sport about Archer's situation at the Midlands outfit, Dean Jones said: "Is Ollie Watkins leaving? Is he not? Even if he's not, could Archer provide that backup that might be needed next season.

"I think Archer will actually end up being linked with quite a few more clubs before we even get to the end of the season. By setting the price tag high, I think Villa will be trying to keep a lid on the speculation."

Is Archer's future at Aston Villa? Could Middlesbrough be in the picture?

It will be interesting to see where Archer is playing his football next season, with the young forward certainly ready to ply his trade in a higher division.

Villa have a real gem in Archer and it would be somewhat of a surprise if they were to let him go for a fee that is not rather large, especially when considering the fact that he has managed to up it a gear this season.

At this moment in time, you would think that remaining at Villa would be the most likely option, however, the picture can quickly change and it would be no shock if his slightly uncertain situation would have alerted scouts elsewhere in the Premier League.

However, if Middlesbrough do manage to win promotion to the top-flight, they may be willing to pay whatever is required to permanently secure his services.