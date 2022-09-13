“By quite some distance” – Lincoln City fan pundit makes strong Peterborough United claim

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The race for promotion back to the Championship is shaping up to be a thriller – with a number of League One’s big dogs making a strong start to the season.

Unbeaten Ipswich Town are the current leaders but Portsmouth haven’t lost yet either and are only below them on goal difference while Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday, Cambridge United, and Peterborough United have all flown out of the blocks.

The likes of Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, and Derby County will also feel they’ve got a great chance while outsiders such as Exeter City may fancy their chances of being the division’s surprise package.

There’s still a long way to go but we’ve asked FLW’s Lincoln City fan pundit Jake Tonge who the best team he has seen play the Imps this season has been and he’s opted for the Posh.

He said: “The best team in the league that I’ve seen thus far, I’m probably going to have to lean towards Peterborough United.

“We’ve played them and Pompey so far that I expect to be there or thereabouts. Peterborough, it was a bad day at the office for Lincoln but it was a really good day at the office for Peterborough.

“3-0 up by halftime. Yes, there were a lot of mistakes on our end but Posh just had Championship quality running through the pitch and they just looked stronger, fitter, and quicker than Lincoln on the day and it proved with the scoreline.

“Probably the best side I’ve seen this season but quite some distance.”

With games against Derby, Bolton, Ipswich, Barnsley, and Sheffield Wednesday all coming up before the end of October, it will be interesting to see whether his stance changes anytime soon.