Birmingham City

‘By far the best player on the pitch’ – Many Birmingham fans react to 30-year-old’s display against Nottingham Forest

Published

27 mins ago

on

Birmingham ended their run of three consecutive Championship defeats following a goalless draw at Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

Those three losses had seen Aitor Karanka’s men slide towards the relegation-zone, but their first clean sheet in six games ensured they ended the rot to move seven points clear of the danger-zone.

Blues face another match against another East Midlands outfit in Derby on Tuesday as the St Andrew’s outfit look to end a miserable 2020 with just their tenth Championship victory.

However, one positive for Birmingham in recent months has been the form of goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

The former Cardiff man endured a tough afternoon against Middlesbrough earlier this month, but more than made up for his two errors that day by producing an impressive performance at the City Ground to keep a talented Forest frontline at bay.

Here’s how the St Andrew’s faithful have been reacting to Etheridge’s display against Chris Hughton’s men on Twitter:


