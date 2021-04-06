‘By far the best player in the league’ – Sunderland supporters will surely love pundit’s verdict on key man

Kevin Phillips has heaped praise on Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady, describing the player as ‘the best player in the league’.

The 35-year-old has endured a mixed time over the last 12 months after becoming something of an outcast under previous manager Phil Parkinson.

However since Lee Johnson’s appointment in December the winger has been brought back into contention and has certainly showed his gratitude to the current boss.

McGeady has scored five goals and created 13 more for the Black Cats in that time, leading the club into the heart of the automatic promotion mix.

His latest effort was a late free-kick in the promotion six-pointer with Peterborough United – a goal that kept Sunderland firmly in the picture for a top two finish, and discussing his goal Phillips was full of praise for McGeady’s impact.

Speaking during his appearance on EFL On Quest, Phillips said: “He’s by far the best player in the league.

“When initially seeing (the goal) you think it’s top corner, but the keeper could have done better.

“Nevertheless, McGeady is the man at the moment and credit to Lee Johnson to getting him back on board and getting the best out of him.”

The verdict

It’s hard to argue that Aiden McGeady is one of the best players in League One.

Since coming back into the fold the 35-year-old has got better and better every week and looks set to play a huge role in Sunderland’s promotion push.

He may be getting older but McGeady certainly isn’t slowing down and looks set to thrive for a few more years yet.