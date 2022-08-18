“By far the best decision” – QPR fan pundit delivers honest Sinclair Armstrong transfer verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat that they suffered at the hands of Blackpool earlier this week when they take on Rotherham United on Saturday.

One of the players who will be pushing for a place in the club’s starting eleven for this particular fixture is Sinclair Armstrong.

The forward has been deployed as a substitute in three of QPR’s four league fixtures this season and also made a cameo appearance in the League Cup as his side were eliminated from his competition by Charlton Athletic.

R’s head coach Michael Beale recently revealed in an interview with West London Sport that the club have turned down around eight or nine loan requests for Armstrong this summer and are keen to keep him at Loftus Road.

During the previous campaign, Armstrong gained some senior experience by featuring for Torquay United and Aldershot Town in the National League.

Making reference to Armstrong, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has admitted that he believes that not sanctioning a temporary departure for the forward is the right decision.

Speaking to FLW, Moir said: “Keeping Sinclair Armstrong at the club is by far the best decision, not just for us but for his own development because he seems to be flourishing so far this season.

“Every time he’s come on as a substitute he’s actually had an impact, he’s caused problems and the more he does that, the more chance he’ll get to get his first goal and that will just be a special moment because the fans have really taken to him.

“There’s a real buzz within the crowd every time he’s warming up and every time he gets on the pitch and we just know with his pace and power, he can cause problems at this level and he has done that so far in the games that he’s come on this season.

“He’s obviously a real threat and at the moment you could argue he’s our second-choice striker so to have him as an option really is so exciting and I just hope he continues to develop and eventually it won’t be long before we see him score his first goal.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-QPR players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Does former QPR man Adel Taarabt play abroad? Yes No

“I’d love it to be at Loftus Road as it will be a special moment for him and the fans combined and lets just hope that he stays at the club and doesn’t actually get picked up by a big team because there has been a few rumours that big clubs are looking at him.

“I think we’ve tied him down to a new contract so the longer we get to see him, the better really because I really think he could go to the top.

“He’s still only 19 and with his pace and power, he’s going to continue to cause problems for Championship defences, I’m sure of it.

“He is some prospect and I fully believe him in and he believes himself also as every time he gets on the pitch he’s eager to make an impression and he’s continuing to do so.

“So yeah, 100 per cent the correct decision not to send him out on loan.”