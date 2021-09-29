Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘By far his best game’, ‘Looks a great signing’ – Many West Brom fans single out one player in Cardiff win

West Bromwich Albion have gone top of the Championship after beating Cardiff City 4-0 last night and many Baggies fans have heaped praise on Adam Reach after his impressive display. 

Karlan Grant continued his strong recent run by firing Albion ahead after five minutes before Curtis Nelson’s own goal doubled their lead 11 minutes after the break.

Alex Mowatt added a third later in the second half with a piledriver of a long-range volley that is surely a goal of the season contender while Matt Phillips made it four eight minutes before the end.

One player that didn’t find the net himself but certainly contributed was Reach, who reprised his role as a left wing-back and was tireless down that flank.

Creatively, the summer arrival added an assist, made three key passes, and connected with four of his seven long balls forward while he also proved his quality defensively, winning six of his seven ground duels and making four tackles (Sofascore).

There were some eyebrows raised when Valerien Ismael brought in the 28-year-old in the summer window but if he can continue to produce performances like last night’s then it could just prove a masterstroke.

He certainly seems to have impressed the Albion faithful, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


