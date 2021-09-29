‘By far his best game’, ‘Looks a great signing’ – Many West Brom fans single out one player in Cardiff win

West Bromwich Albion have gone top of the Championship after beating Cardiff City 4-0 last night and many Baggies fans have heaped praise on Adam Reach after his impressive display.

Karlan Grant continued his strong recent run by firing Albion ahead after five minutes before Curtis Nelson’s own goal doubled their lead 11 minutes after the break.

Alex Mowatt added a third later in the second half with a piledriver of a long-range volley that is surely a goal of the season contender while Matt Phillips made it four eight minutes before the end.

One player that didn’t find the net himself but certainly contributed was Reach, who reprised his role as a left wing-back and was tireless down that flank.

Creatively, the summer arrival added an assist, made three key passes, and connected with four of his seven long balls forward while he also proved his quality defensively, winning six of his seven ground duels and making four tackles (Sofascore).

There were some eyebrows raised when Valerien Ismael brought in the 28-year-old in the summer window but if he can continue to produce performances like last night’s then it could just prove a masterstroke.

He certainly seems to have impressed the Albion faithful, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

I tell you what that adam reach is a baller what a performance by him today. — WbaOllie (@WbaOllie) September 29, 2021

Also, credit to Adam Reach again today. He doesn’t have the crossing ability of Townsend, nor does he have much pace, but he’s really intelligent with his movement inside. It’s why you often see Grant with so much space out wide — Totally Albion (@TotallyWBA) September 28, 2021

Special praise to for Adam Reach who had by far his best game for the Albion… For the first time we started seeing that 'Wand' of a left boot of his… Excellent well done Son @WBA #WBA #Baggies — SootyFunkshun (@sooty19771) September 28, 2021

Adam Reach has been great tonight btw 👏👏 #wba — Lee Armstrong (@UncleSock) September 28, 2021

Superb performance tonight from Adam Reach. Found a great balance between defensive duties and unleashing his attacking threat. 🙌 #WBA — BoingBoingBaggies (@Boing__Baggies) September 28, 2021

Agreed..

Love quiet achievers, he’s really consistent and improved game on game…

Looks a great signing.. — Andy Caulton (@AndyfromNewHamp) September 28, 2021

Was great tonight. Getting better with every game. — matt (@mattsport_) September 28, 2021

Adam Reach motm for me tonight WEST Brom are going up. — Elie (@Elie33343365) September 28, 2021