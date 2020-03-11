‘By a country mile’, ‘Not much between them’ – Many Ipswich Town fans left divided by striker debate

Although Ipswich Town’s promotion hopes may have taken a big hit in the past few weeks, there has been a duo that have remained to be two of the club’s brightest lights this season, with Kayden Jackson and James Norwood having been in sparkling form.

The two front men have led the way in the scoring stakes at Portman Road, with their respective tallies having played huge roles in getting the club at least within touching distance of their objective this term.

With 22 goals between them in all competitions, the striking duo are sure to have a big say on whether their side make the play-offs this season or not, with the Tractor Boys currently sitting seven points off the top six at the time of writing after a run of just one win in their last five.

QUIZ: Can you identify these 15 Ipswich Town players purely based on their date of birth and birthplace? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 This player was born in Ipswich on the 2nd May 1999... Kane Vincent-Young Jack Lankester Harry Wright Andre Dozzell

Given the strong showings by both frontmen this season, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Ipswich Town FC Forum on Facebook for their opinion on which striker has had the better season, yielding a wide variety of responses from the club’s supporters earlier today.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments provided by the Ipswich faithful via social media this morning.

Harry Worth: Jackson.

Liz Knott: Jackson by a Country mile. However what people fail to see and acknowledge is Norwood had made significant jumps in level over past two to three seasons (just as Jackson had done), and therefore for Norwood this has been very much an adjustment season for him.

Cameron Willett: As much as they both have 11 goals, I feel they’ve both been pretty average. Think about how many sitters they’ve missed combined this season.

Charlie Louise Hurst: Jackson all the way!

Tris Squire: Both have been consistently poor in front of goal.

Nick Tanner: Norwood. Still scored 11 goals. If he hadn’t got injured he’d be on 20 plus by now and we would have been challenging. No surprise our form dipped when he got injured.

Chris Wilding: Norwood.

Josh Russell: Both. There’s not much between the two of them.

Jamie Dedona: Norwood.

Daniel Berry: Neither have been superb but I’d say Jackson.

Andrew Rowe: Quality wise I’d have to say Norwood but effort wise I’d go for Jackson.

Marilyn Hulyer: Norwood.

James Theobald: Obviously Jackson.