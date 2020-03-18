‘By a country mile’, ‘Not even close’ – Many Ipswich Town fans identify their midfielder of the season so far

With Ipswich Town currently sitting seven points off the top six places in League One, their dreams of making an instant return to the Championship are seemingly on the ropes at the time of writing.

A run of just one win in their last five league outings has seen the pressure pile on top of Paul Lambert and his beleaguered squad, with many fans demanding that changes are made at Portman Road as soon as possible.

Only a few of the Ipswich squad have really performed to the levels expected of them with the likes of Kayden Jackson, James Norwood and Flynn Downes having been the only players to show any real form since the turn of the new year.

Given the performance of some of the players within the current team, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Ipswich Fans Facebook Forum for their opinion on who has been the team’s best performing midfielder this season, thus yielding a wide array of responses.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the Portman Road faithful via social media earlier today.

Darren Oakley: Downes.

Conny Bengtsson: Flynn Downes, no competition.

Paul Sheldrake: None of them.

Steve ‘Trac’ Barker: Bishop is good when he gets a chance.

Nick Smith: Downes by a country mile, it’s not even close.

Sam Baskett: Downes or Bishop I would say.

Matt Robinson: Downes is the only player who deserves to wear the shirt at the moment.