‘Buzzing’, ‘Wow’, ‘Get in’ – Plenty of Blackpool fans are loving club’s recent player announcement

Blackpool have announced that they have completed the signing of Oliver Casey on a three-year deal from Leeds United.

Casey made three senior appearances for the Yorkshire-based side, but found regular minutes with the first-team hard to come by with Marcelo Bielsa’s side in recent seasons.

He’s signed for a Blackpool side that will be hoping they can hit the ground running in the Championship next season, after winning promotion from League One this term, after a win over Lincoln City in the play-off final at Wembley.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has admitted that Casey is a defender with ‘very good pedigree’, and is keen to see him provide competition for a starting spot moving forwards.

“Olly is a defender with a very good pedigree and is someone we feel will bring real competition to the squad.

“At just 20 years of age, he is a player who has his best years ahead of him. He has had a great education and upbringing at Leeds United, and is someone who we feel will fit in well within the environment we are building here.”

Plenty of Blackpool supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Casey’s arrival, and it’s safe to say that the majority were pleased to see him sign for their side.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Vamosssss, premier league here we come😂 — Critchleys tangerine army🍊 (@Tristan81458868) June 22, 2021

Will take that for now. 🧡🍊 — Tangerine Knights (@KnightTangerine) June 22, 2021

Let’s go — Will Naylor (@WillNay35237096) June 22, 2021

Very happy with this one! 👏🏻

Getting some real work done, and doing it early once again. https://t.co/fvaPFPLxtK — Jez (@BFCJez) June 22, 2021

Buzzziiinnggg – centre backs sorted 🔥😎🔥 https://t.co/Ey64xwupO8 — Sam Freedman (@SamFreedman14) June 22, 2021

Now this is a signing 😍 https://t.co/zqBjQBr4r8 — James (@JamesJSando) June 22, 2021