‘Buzzing with this’ – These Blackpool fans were right to be excited about summer signing

There was a lot of excitement amongst the Blackpool fan base when a deal was agreed for them to sign Shayne Lavery in June.

It is always hard to predict how well a player is going to adapt to a new league and particularly with that being a division like the Northern Irish top-flight.

However, Lavery hit his straps almost immediately in a Tangerines shirt and was on fire before his recent injury. The 22-year-old managed seven goals and one assist in his first 13 outings for the club, inspiring the rest of the squad in what was a difficult opening few weeks of the season.

Lavery has also kicked on to command a starting berth for the Northern Ireland national side and could be a key man to look out for as the Green and White Army hope to qualify for another major tournament in years to come. Alongside Jerry Yates, Josh Bowler and Keshi Anderson, Neil Critchley’s men have gone under the radar in terms of having one of the most dangerous attacking contingents in the second tier this season.

Lavery has not played since the start of October and the Tangerines have coped very well in his absence, if he can get back to the form he showed in the early part of the season later on this term then Blackpool may well have a chance of making a surprise play-off push.

Here, we take a look at some of the reaction to the tweet that announced Lavery’s likely arrival at Blackpool in June…

Some supporters were concerned that Lavery would be coming in to make up for the sale of Jerry Yates. They had nothing to be worried about and the duo could make a menacing front pair in the second tier when the Northern Irishman returns from injury.

These Tangerines fans were definitely right to be excited about the 22-year-old arriving at Bloomfield Road.