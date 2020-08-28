‘Buzzing with these two’ – Plenty of Millwall fans react to completion of double transfer swoop

Millwall have completed the signings of Derby County duo Mason Bennett and Scott Malone, the club have now confirmed via their official website.

Bennett spent the second-half of last season on loan at the Den, scoring two goals in nine games for the Lions after penning a loan move in the January transfer window.

The forward came through the ranks at Pride Park and played 89 times for the Rams, but his time at Derby was tarnished after being involved in a car-crash with Tom Lawrence and Richard Keogh last season.

The 24-year-old now joins Millwall on a permanent basis, after the London club chose to take up the option to sign him for £500,000 as part of last season’s loan deal.

Malone is no stranger to Millwall having made 71 appearances for the Lions during a three-year spell at the Den between 2012 and 2015.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at Derby and is now behind Max Lowe in the pecking order at left-back, and he has subsequently moved on loan to Millwall for the entirety of the 2020/21 season.

The duo become Millwall’s third and fourth signings of the summer, following the loan arrivals of Ryan Woods and Troy Parrott from Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

Here, we take a look at Millwall fans’ reactions to their side’s latest transfer business…

Buzzing with these two, will hugely compliment our side! Looking strong now …. — Michael Williams (@Mickyblue1828) August 28, 2020

Bennett is great, Interested to see how well malone will do — Milo Diamand (@BigMiloDiamand) August 28, 2020

Very pleased with this — Jim (@jimmneal) August 28, 2020

Now get moulmby back and we are ready come on u lions 🦁🦁 — Liam (@Millwall0101) August 28, 2020

👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽 — Michael Williams (@Mickyblue1828) August 28, 2020

Hopefully he can stay fit and become a good signing for us. — Ashley Rc (@AshleyH73974672) August 28, 2020

Welcome back. — Nick Callaghan (@lmstepney1) August 28, 2020

What a signing get moulmby back in and we have a very strong team — Liam (@Millwall0101) August 28, 2020