‘Buzzing with that’, ‘A top bloke’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans respond to major Dejphon Chansiri decision

Sheffield Wednesday’s week has got off to a busy old start with the news of a managerial appointment.

The Owls have confirmed the appointment of Darren Moore as the club’s new first team manager on a permanent basis, with the 46-year-old due to take charge of the club’s clash with Rotherham United on Wednesday night.

The decision to make a change will come as no surprise to supporters.

Despite a torrid first half of the season things started to look up under caretaker boss Neil Thompson who led the club to a number of decent results at the turn of the year.

However with Wednesday currently on a run of four defeats in a row it seemed that action had to be taken.

The 3-2 defeat to Luton Town at the weekend seemed to be the final straw and that’s why the decision has been made to appoint the former Doncaster Rovers boss.

As you’d expect the decision to name Moore as boss has certainly attracted plenty of interest on social media.

Here’s what some of the fans had to say on Twitter.

incoming sack when he can’t sign players he wants and loses 5 — Josh Ryder-Flint (@joshryder_flint) March 1, 2021

We’ve waited all this time to deliver this!! 🤬We are a joke of a club! Certainly preparing for League 1 with this appointment. I’m totally wounded by this news. Chansiri is officially off his head! — Daniel Sharpe (@dsharpeswfc) March 1, 2021

What an appointment lads, you’ve got some manager there👏🏼 — 𝑫𝒂𝒏🗣 (@danwba_) March 1, 2021

I’m buzzing with that may. Done a great job at Donny. Feel a bit sorry for them though really — Dan Worthington (@Danworth2509) March 1, 2021

Really like this Appointment. Good manager. Knows League One. Seems a really likeable guy when being interviewed. Credit where credit is due. Much better than some nobody out of work or a foreign coach. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) March 1, 2021

Fantastic news👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Think he’s a great manager and comes across as a top bloke. I also feel really sorry for him because he’s just committed career suicide working for Chumpsiri. #ChansiriOut#LoveWednesdayHateChansiri — ChansiriOut (@The5herriff) March 1, 2021

THAT is a great appointment for me. — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) March 1, 2021

Welcome to Wednesday Darren you have my 100% support. A good young manager who plays good football. Shows some forward thinking and future planning by Chansiri so credit where it’s due. #swfc — An Owl (@AnOwl67) March 1, 2021