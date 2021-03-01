Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Buzzing with that’, ‘A top bloke’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans respond to major Dejphon Chansiri decision

Sheffield Wednesday’s week has got off to a busy old start with the news of a managerial appointment.

The Owls have confirmed the appointment of Darren Moore as the club’s new first team manager on a permanent basis, with the 46-year-old due to take charge of the club’s clash with Rotherham United on Wednesday night.

The decision to make a change will come as no surprise to supporters.

Despite a torrid first half of the season things started to look up under caretaker boss Neil Thompson who led the club to a number of decent results at the turn of the year.

However with Wednesday currently on a run of four defeats in a row it seemed that action had to be taken.

The 3-2 defeat to Luton Town at the weekend seemed to be the final straw and that’s why the decision has been made to appoint the former Doncaster Rovers boss.

As you’d expect the decision to name Moore as boss has certainly attracted plenty of interest on social media.

Here’s what some of the fans had to say on Twitter.


