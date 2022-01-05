‘Buzzing’, ‘Will hinder his development’ – Many Swansea City fans react as transfer decision is confirmed

Cheltenham Town loanee Kyle Joseph has been recalled by Swansea City, his parent side have confirmed this morning.

The 20-year-old first arrived at the Swansea.com Stadium from League One side Wigan Athletic in June, with the Swans paying a £500,000 compensation fee to the Latics to lure him up to the second tier after seeing him score five goals in 18 league appearances for Leam Richardson’s men during the 2020/21 campaign.

In the end, his goals proved to be crucial to the Great Manchester side remaining afloat in the third tier, establishing himself as a real prospect following his hat-trick at Burton Albion just before the beginning of 2021.

After joining Russell Martin’s men in the summer, he was loaned out to recently promoted side and Wigan’s league rivals Cheltenham Town on deadline day, making two Carabao Cup appearances during August before being shipped out on the season-long loan agreement.

Scoring four goals and recording two assists in 19 league displays for Michael Duff’s men, it remains to be seen whether he has forced his way back into Martin’s plans as he takes the step back up or will go out on another loan spell.

But how are Swansea fans feeling about this recall? Is this a good move in their eyes? One that will stifle the young forward’s progress?

We take a look at how a selection of the Welsh outfit’s fans’ Twitter responses to this recall news.

Let’s hope he gets his chance https://t.co/mhujfTyQeb — Curtis Evans – TheTrueJack (@TheTrueJackYT) January 5, 2022

Unhappy with game time? Or striker leaving? https://t.co/Bv7mBm0USy — jacob 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfc_jacob) January 5, 2022

IMO he will be loaned out again, i’d say we’ve recalled him to send him somewhere that’ll suit him more because it wasn’t working out a Cheltenham. https://t.co/p46PSNx2ox — carwyn 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@scfccarwyn) January 5, 2022

We aren’t seriously about to play a striker in wing back are we? — Isaac Firth (@Isaac_P_Firth) January 5, 2022

We do need a ST and this system suits him perfectly imo — . (@scfctheooo) January 5, 2022