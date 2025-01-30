This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers have completed their second signing of the January transfer window, and supporters will be more than excited to see a new face at Loftus Road.

The R's had embarked on an unbelievable run of form before they were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, but they still remain within touching distance of the play-off places.

Just six points separate Marti Cifuentes' side and Middlesbrough, despite the West London outfit currently sitting 13th in the Championship table.

After a desperate start to the campaign, few would have expected QPR to be in the position that they are in now, and this has led to Tottenham Hotspur trusting them to help develop South Korean star Yang Min-hyeok, who joined the Premier League side in the summer for £3.5m.

QPR supporters will be looking forward to seeing Min-hyeok

Although the R's have had an incredible rise up the standings, improvements are still needed to help them make that push and avoid missing out on the top six.

Few would have foreseen this new ambition, but after Cifuentes was given the chance to turn his team's season around, he has repaid that faith and will want to be able to add to his squad.

The winger is the R's second signing of the window after Ronnie Edwards also joined on loan earlier this month, and Football League World has asked their QPR Fan Pundit, Louis Moir, if he believes that Min-hyeok has enough to help the side to the play-offs despite being only 18.

He told FLW: "I think the signing of Yang Min-hyeok from Spurs is a really exciting one. Despite obviously only being 18, you've just got to look at what he's done so far before he signed for Spurs, and he looks to be one of the biggest youth prospects to come out of South Korea.

"There's a lot of interest nowadays in the Asian market, and you see a lot of Asian players playing at a high level and there has been a few that have come to Championship clubs as well. So, I think it's a market people look at. Obviously, we only have him on loan to the end of the season, but he really does excite me.

"People may say what's the point of getting a young winger on loan when we can develop our own? But realistically, we haven't got that right-sided young winger who's ready to play for us at the moment. So, I'm all for it."

Louis continued: "He looks really quick; he looks skillful, he looks like he can beat his man, and he looks like he's got a final product to him as well. I think we're in need of another winger because it gives you that option, especially on the right, not to play Smyth every single week.

Yang Min-hyeok stats by club (TransferMarkt) Club Apps Goals Assists Tottenham Hotspur - - - Gangwon FC U18 4 1 - Gangwon FC 38 12 6

"So, I’m really, really excited by this and if he does really well, depending on what happens to us in terms of a club this season, if the miracle happens, and we somehow get promoted or if we stay in the Championship, Tottenham might want to loan him to us next season again.

"But I’m really, really buzzing about this one."

Min-hyeok will have to hit the ground running

Although he arrives with a big reputation, he must not let that affect him, and Min-hyeok has to make an impact at Loftus Road from the off.

QPR's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday was disappointing, but they cannot afford to let this one blip stop them in their charge up the table, and they have to react to it on Saturday against Millwall.

The R's could have seen this season as a free-hit after a disappointing start, but they have regrouped excellently since November and with the inconsistencies of those around them, there is no doubt that they have a serious chance at promotion.

Min-hyeok has the quality to help them in this fight, with this signing a statement from QPR.