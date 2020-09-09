Latest News
‘Buzzing’ – Plenty of Watford fans are delighted with recent player agreement
Watford have confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign Francisco Sierralta from Italian side Udinese.
The defender has signed a two-year contract with the Hornets, and will be hoping he can adjust to his new surroundings at the earliest of opportunities.
Sierralta spent some of last year’s campaign on loan with Empoli, making 11 appearances for the club, and his strong performances evidently didn’t go unnoticed.
Do you know which clubs these former Watford academy graduates are playing for now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!
Watford will be preparing for life back in the Championship, and will be eager to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.
Sierralta could be in line to make his competitive debut for the Hornets on Friday evening, when they take on Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road, in the opening match of the 2020/21 season.
Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Sierralta’s arrival.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
From Udinese, we sign who we want🎶
— haz (@haz_bish) September 9, 2020
UDINESE B IS BACK LETS GOOOO
— Aidan Emmett (@AidanEmmett123) September 9, 2020
😂😂 we really are back
— James (@ahoyhoy7) September 9, 2020
Nice
— James 🐝 (@J_mesG) September 9, 2020
UDINESE B: ACTIVATE https://t.co/Rhb8aYaDDX
— Andrew Reynolds (@AndrewJPR91) September 9, 2020
Jokes aside, it does annoy me that most of our transfers these days come from Udinese https://t.co/sWL8L1Mrr5
— michael (@wfcmichael_) September 9, 2020
acc buzzing with this https://t.co/K2iXkKMoLI
— Billy the Kid (@R1Billythekid) September 9, 2020
Where would we be without Udinese 🤣 https://t.co/zX20esHVJP
— Harry Reeve (@_harryreeve) September 9, 2020
Oh mate Udinese B is in full swing and I'm loving every second of it. https://t.co/uh7BOJR6we
— Ryan (@LGTSmiffy) September 9, 2020
Two Udinese signings in two days 😍 https://t.co/7QD0skazD1
— Bastie (@bastie35) September 9, 2020