‘Buzzing’ – Plenty of Watford fans are delighted with recent player agreement

Watford have confirmed that they have completed a deal to sign Francisco Sierralta from Italian side Udinese.

The defender has signed a two-year contract with the Hornets, and will be hoping he can adjust to his new surroundings at the earliest of opportunities.

Sierralta spent some of last year’s campaign on loan with Empoli, making 11 appearances for the club, and his strong performances evidently didn’t go unnoticed.

Watford will be preparing for life back in the Championship, and will be eager to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Sierralta could be in line to make his competitive debut for the Hornets on Friday evening, when they take on Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road, in the opening match of the 2020/21 season.

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Sierralta’s arrival.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

