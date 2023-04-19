Leyton Orient were promoted to League One on Tuesday night, despite their defeat at Gillingham.

The O's were beaten 2-0 by the Gills on what was a disappointing night on the pitch at the Priestfield Stadium. Omar Beckles was dismissed for the visitors in the 14th minute and the hosts took full advantage, with Alex MacDonald scoring from the resulting free-kick and Cheye Alexander's second half penalty sealing all three points.

But results elsewhere meant Orient's promotion from League Two was confirmed regardless as Bradford City were beaten 1-0 at Swindon Town.

Richie Wellens' side have led the way in the fourth tier for much of the season, losing just six of their 42 league games so far and they return to League One for the first time since 2015.

On an incredible evening in Kent which saw a significant delay to the game due to a power cut, Orient staff and players ran on to the pitch while the game was ongoing to celebrate when news of their promotion filtered through, with both teams merely passing the ball between each other to see out the remaining minutes once the action resumed.

What did Paul Smyth say about Leyton Orient's promotion?

Winger Paul Smyth has been an integral part of the O's success this campaign, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists in 38 appearances in all competitions and the 25-year-old took to social media to share a message with the Orient fans after their promotion was confirmed.

"Sliding into league one! Buzzing. See you all Saturday! We are going up," Smyth wrote on Instagram.

What next for Leyton Orient?

The O's are back in action on Saturday when they host Crewe Alexandra at Brisbane Road as they look to seal the League Two title.

Wellens' side currently sit seven points clear of second-placed Northampton Town and also have a game in hand on the Cobblers, so a win this weekend would see Orient confirmed as champions.

In truth, the O's promotion has seemed inevitable for much of the season and their defeat to the Gills was their first since the end of January, underlining the strong mentality of the squad to handle the pressure of the run in so effortlessly.

It has been an incredibly turbulent time for the club since they were last in League One, including dropping down to the National League, but Orient fans can now celebrate a return to the third tier after an outstanding season.