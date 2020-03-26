‘Buzzing’ – Leeds United star reveals how move to Elland Road first came about

Leeds United are edging closer to a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League this season under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign.

One player that has been key to their impressive showings in recent weeks is Luke Ayling, who has netted two stunning goals to help the Whites move to the summit.

Speaking in a Q&A on the Yorkshire Evening Post’s website, Ayling revealed the reasoning why he joined Leeds United, and hinted at problems off the pitch at former club Bristol City.

“I grew up when they were in the Premiership and playing Champions League football so I never thought I would get an opportunity to play for Leeds.

“Things weren’t right for me at Bristol City, I was probably second or third choice. I knew I could play there but other people thought I couldn’t and thought I wasn’t good enough to play right-back in the Championship.”

Ayling revealed how quickly the move to Elland Road came about, and insisted that he was ‘buzzing’ upon hearing of Leeds’ interest in his services.

“When Leeds came in and said they were interested I was over the moon. I called Kyle Bartley who was here at the time.

“I was buzzing, I was out with the missus shopping and got a call from my agent to say come down to Heathrow to sign the papers and go up there tomorrow. I stopped shopping, went to sign the papers and then it all happened in very quick time.”

Due to recent events, Leeds aren’t due back in action until the 2nd May, when they host relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic at Elland Road in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised that he jumped at the opportunity to sign for Leeds when the opportunity arose.

Leeds have been somewhat of a ‘sleeping giant’ for far too long now, and I think they’re finally going to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League this term.

Ayling has been brilliant this season, and I think he deserves a shot in the top-flight next season. He suits Bielsa’s style of play, and has endeared himself to the Elland Road faithful with a number of impressive showings in this year’s campaign.

He’s likely to be one of the first names on the team-sheet at this moment in time.