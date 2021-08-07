Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Buzzing if this is what I think it is’ – Many West Brom fans react to cryptic Sam Johnstone message

West Brom kicked off their Championship season with a 2-2 draw at AFC Bournemouth last night, with football doing the talking for Valerien Ismael’s side. 

However, with under a month of the summer transfer window still to go, focus has switched back to deals in and out of the club.

In the case of Sam Johnstone, there’s added hope that the goalkeeper might now remain with the club despite earlier interest from the Premier League. 

Ismael named Johnstone, who was with England at Euro 2020, on the bench against Bournemouth. The 28-year-old has since followed that up with a cryptic social media message indicating that further news of his future is on the horizon.

The hope amongst fans is that Johnstone follows the likes of Kyle Bartley and Matty Phillips by signing new terms with the Baggies and giving them an undoubted boost as they eye promotion back to the Premier League.

We dive into the reaction of those excited fans here:


