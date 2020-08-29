‘Buzzing’, ‘Great news’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans are loving club’s recent player announcement

Reading FC have recently completed a deal to sign Ovie Ejaria on a permanent transfer from Premier League side Liverpool.

The midfielder spent all of last year’s campaign on loan with the Royals, and caught the eye with a number of impressive performances, as they finished 14th in the Championship.

Ejaria made 39 appearances for the Berkshire-based side in all competitions last term, and chipped in with three goals and five assists.

His good run of performances have made him a firm fans favourite at the Madejski Stadium in recent seasons, and they’ll be delighted to see him make his stay in Berkshire a permanent one.

Reading are set to take on Derby County in their opening fixture in the 2020/21 season, with Veljko Paunović being in the dugout for the Royals, after being appointed as the club’s new manager.

Plenty of Reading FC supporters were quick to take to social media to react to the news that Ejaria had signed permanently for the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

