‘Buzzing’, ‘Get in there’ – Plenty of QPR fans are loving recent player announcement ahead of 2021/22 season

QPR have announced that they have completed a deal to sign Charlie Austin on a permanent basis.

Austin spent the second-half of this year’s campaign on loan with the Rs from West Brom, having previously found regular game time hard to come by with the Baggies.

The forward made a positive impact with Mark Warburton’s side, and scored seven goals in 21 appearances for QPR, as they finished ninth in the Championship table.

West Brom then announced earlier this summer that Austin would be released at the end of the 2020/21 season, when his contract reached a conclusion.

QPR have wasted no time in making their move for the striker, and they’ll be hoping that he can pick up where he left off when they kick off their new league campaign in August.

Did each of these players ever score a goal for QPR whilst on loan with the club?

1 of 20 Stefan Johansen? Yes No

Plenty of QPR supporters took to social media to react to the news of Austin’s return, and it’s safe to say that they were in good spirits.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Serious goosebumps at that. Well done for getting this done — Ben Jones (@benjoqpr) June 2, 2021

YEEESSSSSS — Tom (@tom_QPR17) June 2, 2021

We are going up — Kieren O’Rourke (@KierenIs) June 2, 2021

Yeeeeessssss!!! Get in there!!! U Rrrrrsssssss — Edge (@Edge151515) June 2, 2021

Scenessssssssssssssss — Anthony Buckley (@anthonybuckley) June 2, 2021

Welcome home, Chaz — Simmo (@alansimps1984) June 2, 2021

YESSSSS — GRTgaming (@TgamingGr) June 2, 2021