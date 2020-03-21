Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Buzzing’, ‘Get in’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving club’s latest announcement

Published

49 seconds ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have recently announced that the EFL have dropped the charges facing their Chairman Dejphon Chansiri. 

The club revealed that they presented evidence to the relevant people to protest Chansiri’s innocence over the matter, which has ultimately led to the charges being dropped. However, there are charges that remain in place against the club, which will be read out at a hearing in the future.

The Owls are currently struggling in the Championship, and only have two wins to their name in their last 12 matches, much to the frustration of the Hillsborough faithful.

That dismal run of results has seen Garry Monk’s side drop down to 15th in the second tier standings, as the pressure continues to grow on the Sheffield Wednesday boss.

But with the EFL recently confirming the postponement of all fixtures until the 30th April at the earliest, Monk will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways when they return to action.

Can you score full marks in this Sheffield Wednesday quiz? 

1 of 15

Ross Wallace has played for both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United - True or false?

It’s safe to say that the announcement relating to the EFL dropping the charges against Chansiri prompted plenty of responses from the Sheffield Wednesday fans on social media.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Buzzing’, ‘Get in’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving club’s latest announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: