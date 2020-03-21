‘Buzzing’, ‘Get in’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans are loving club’s latest announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have recently announced that the EFL have dropped the charges facing their Chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

The club revealed that they presented evidence to the relevant people to protest Chansiri’s innocence over the matter, which has ultimately led to the charges being dropped. However, there are charges that remain in place against the club, which will be read out at a hearing in the future.

The Owls are currently struggling in the Championship, and only have two wins to their name in their last 12 matches, much to the frustration of the Hillsborough faithful.

That dismal run of results has seen Garry Monk’s side drop down to 15th in the second tier standings, as the pressure continues to grow on the Sheffield Wednesday boss.

But with the EFL recently confirming the postponement of all fixtures until the 30th April at the earliest, Monk will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways when they return to action.

It’s safe to say that the announcement relating to the EFL dropping the charges against Chansiri prompted plenty of responses from the Sheffield Wednesday fans on social media.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Looooool uto going up pump it up — smitheh (@JCSSwfc) March 20, 2020

Sell up now we’re not going down — MD (@_mattydale97) March 20, 2020

This is good news but does not excuse how badly Chansiri has mismanaged our club #swfc — Joe Bryden (@JoeBryden80) March 20, 2020

Eruption in the away end — wawaw (@NuhiuG) March 20, 2020

Haha yessssss — MAC (@sawyer_macca) March 20, 2020

Need to calm down, still charges against the club so still possible points deduction #swfc — Ewan Armstrong (@ewanarm) March 20, 2020

1-0 to the Wednesday boys — josh (@joshswfcx) March 20, 2020

Oh yes — Reagan Harkness (@reaganharko) March 20, 2020

hahahah get in — Callum🦉 (@swfc_callum) March 20, 2020

Buzzing..some good news at last 👍🦉 — Mick Elliot (@mickeyboy2008) March 20, 2020

Dont you know pump it up Wednesday staying up 😂👍👌 — Dan (@Dan49233441) March 21, 2020