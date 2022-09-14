“Buzzing” – Former Blackburn Rovers player reacts to new League One transfer agreement

Jacob Davenport has been without a club since being released this summer – and he’s now finally found a new place to call home.

That place is Lincoln, with the midfielder joining the Imps on a deal until January. It means that the third tier outfit can get a good look at the player and see if they want to keep him for any longer or whether there is no room for him in the squad.

By joining until the next window, it gives the player a chance to impress and earn a longer deal – or potentially find a new arrangement when the winter window opens its doors.

10 simple facts that every Blackburn Rovers fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 In what year was the club founded? 1865 1875 1885 1895

Even with the deal only running for six months though, Davenport has revealed to the club’s official website that he is ‘buzzing’ to get this transfer agreed and he is eager to get playing and to get some more minutes for the side.

He had a handful of appearances over the years with Rovers but could never really break into the first-team on a regular basis and his amount of starts were limited. In the 2021/22 season for example, he had nine outings in the Championship for them but only two of them were starts. That led to just 2.9 lots of 90 minutes for the midfielder.

With the player now having left Ewood Park then, he’ll be hoping to get plenty more minutes under his belt with Lincoln – and if he does get regular action, then it could be the chance to thrive and finally prove himself.

Speaking about the move then, Davenport said: “I’m buzzing – I’ve trained with the club for the past four weeks, so I’m just delighted to have it sorted.

“I know the manager well having worked with him previously at Manchester City, so I am familiar with the way he wants to play football.

“I’ve been shown around and the facilities are amazing. I can’t wait to get the shirt on, be playing in front of the supporters and get going.”

The Verdict

Jacob Davenport is still only 23-years-old and has plenty of his career left – he just needs to find a place where he can get himself some regular first-team football.

He was a sporadic player for Blackburn and did manage to get some minutes during his time at Ewood Park but he couldn’t break into the team as a regular first-team starter. His best time has come with Burton back when he was a teenager and he hasn’t been able to replicate that since.

However, the player could now have the opportunity to do so with Lincoln. Even with this deal being only six months, it gives him the chance to prove himself and if he could just get himself onto the field enough, then it would be an excellent move for him and he could find a real home at the Imps.

Davenport has proven he can produce some flashes of brilliance in the Championship – so a drop down to League One with the Imps could really bring the best out of the player.