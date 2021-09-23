Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Buzzing for this’, ‘Cannot wait’ – Many QPR fans react to League Cup announcement

2 mins ago

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that their side are set to host Sunderland in the fourth round of the League Cup.

This particular clash will take place at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on the week commencing Monday 25th October.

QPR set up a meeting with Sunderland by securing a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Everton on Tuesday whilst Lee Johnson’s side eliminated Wigan Athletic from the competition.

Although the Hoops will enter this fixture as favourites due to the fact that the Black Cats are currently in League One, they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.

After the club shared the announcement that they will be facing the Black Cats in the fourth round of the League Cup on Twitter, many QPR fans reacted to the news.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

QPR will be looking to back up their recent victory over Everton by producing an impressive performance tomorrow  in their meeting with West Bromwich Albion in the Championship at The Hawthorns.


