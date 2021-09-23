‘Buzzing for this’, ‘Cannot wait’ – Many QPR fans react to League Cup announcement

Many Queens Park Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that their side are set to host Sunderland in the fourth round of the League Cup.

This particular clash will take place at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on the week commencing Monday 25th October.

QPR set up a meeting with Sunderland by securing a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Everton on Tuesday whilst Lee Johnson’s side eliminated Wigan Athletic from the competition.

Although the Hoops will enter this fixture as favourites due to the fact that the Black Cats are currently in League One, they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.

After the club shared the announcement that they will be facing the Black Cats in the fourth round of the League Cup on Twitter, many QPR fans reacted to the news.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Buzzing for this, a good chance to make the quarter finals! should be a full house under the lights! 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/1mojvvZruw — Ricky Tuitt (@RickyTuittQPR) September 22, 2021

It’s a tough game against a good Sunderland side. Let’s go make some more history tho rangers 💙🤍 https://t.co/idIleNn0Jl — Liam Clarke (@Liam_Clarke12) September 22, 2021

Simultaneously the best and worst possible draw 🤣 best as it’s a home game against the lowest placed team left in the competition; worst because that’s exactly the type of game we are guaranteed to lose… https://t.co/IdaQP5HToO — Oliver Pearman (@opearman) September 22, 2021

I’ll take this, get the loft rocking and we can make a good run of this 👏🏽 https://t.co/jKSK2mppmd — Karan (@KaranPD_) September 22, 2021

Been so long since we’ve played these part timers, cannot wait https://t.co/61Y3CQKcbP — . (@Jwayofficial_) September 23, 2021

The easiest draw we could have hoped for — Lukinha (@footybrasileiro) September 22, 2021

I beg we go all out against Sunderland. A quarter-final, imagine that 😍 — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) September 22, 2021

That’s the best possible 4th round tie we could have hoped for. Very winnable indeed. — Paulos (@Paulos0987) September 22, 2021

QPR will be looking to back up their recent victory over Everton by producing an impressive performance tomorrow in their meeting with West Bromwich Albion in the Championship at The Hawthorns.