‘Buzzing’, ‘Damn right’ – Plenty of Millwall fans react to Gary Rowett’s Derby County claim

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has claimed the clash with Derby County on the weekend is a “big game” for the Lions and called on fans to pack the Den, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the South London club.

Rowett’s men sit just two points away from the play-offs and could climb up into the top six with a win against the Rams on Saturday.

They will surely be buoyed after their emphatic 3-0 victory against Nottingham Forest on Friday evening.

It looks set to be a difficult test, however, as Derby have won their last two games in the Championship–including a 3-0 win against fellow play-off chasers Blackburn Rovers.

Ahead of the clash at the Den on Saturday, Rowett has talked up the stature of the game and called for Millwall fans to fill the stadium.

Via the club’s official Twitter account, he said: “It’s absolutely huge for us. I know people talk about home fans and how home fans can make a different but I think at Millwall that is completely true.

“Even when the Den is not full it makes a lot of noise but if we can get the Den packed out, that will be absolutely unbelievable I think we will need everyone’s help come the weekend.

“It is a big game for us. I genuinely hope that they come in their numbers and support the team because we’re trying everything we can to get this team into the top six.”

Rowett’s claim has been well received by many fans of the South London club, who took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read the reaction of Millwall fans here:

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 see you there 👊🦁💙 — david harry webb (@davidharrywebb) March 11, 2020

Got me buzzing

Coyl — R̴e̴a̴g̴z̴ツ (@Rexgzz_) March 11, 2020

Dam rite,should be a sellout — Lee ackers (@Leeackers3) March 11, 2020

Definitely — David Pallett 🇬🇧 (@dpgassafe) March 11, 2020

Were living the dream — Keith Relph (@KeithRelph2) March 11, 2020

Let them come — Lewis (@Lewis16115438) March 11, 2020

This man can say no wrong even if we don’t get too 6 he’s driven millwall forward — Paul Dyke (@23Dyke) March 11, 2020