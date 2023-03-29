Barnsley slipped up last night in the race for promotion in League One, losing 3-1 to Exeter City at St James' Park.

Michael Duff's side responded well to going behind to Jay Stansfield's goal on 26 minutes, forcing an equaliser before half-time through Bobby Thomas.

However, the Tykes couldn't kick-on in the second-half, with Exeter going ahead again through Harry Kite on 49 minutes and wrapping up the points through Sam Nombe's penalty on the 89th minute, inflicting Barnsley's first defeat in 12 games.

The defeat is a blow to Barnsley's automatic promotion hopes, which felt very much alive following last week's 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Duff's side are now six points behind Wednesday, who are second, with the South Yorkshire rivals playing the same number of games at the time of writing. Wednesday, though, head to Cheltenham tonight looking to move back to the top of the League One table and nine points clear of Barnsley.

Following last night's defeat at Exeter, Barnsley were on the radar of the Sheffield Wednesday supporters, who couldn't wait to tear into their hiccup down in Devon, particularly with defeat at Oakwell last week leaving a bitter taste in their mouths after 23 games unbeaten.

We dive into what was quite a brutal reaction here: