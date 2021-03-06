‘But why?’ – Many Derby County fans ask questions of one man follow Coventry defeat

Derby County suffered a second-consecutive Championship defeat as they were beaten by Coventry City this afternoon and many Rams fans have taken to Twitter to question Wayne Rooney’s decision making.

The Derby manager made a string of changes ahead of their clash with in-form Cardiff City in midweek, a move that backfired as they were hammered 4-0.

It seems his squad was still suffering a bit of a hangover from that defeat as they struggled to ever really get going against the Sky Blues.

Maxime Biamou’s 11th-minute goal provided decisive as Coventry gained what could be a key victory for them in their survival push.

Despite his side looking off their game and the option of five substitutions, Rooney waited until beyond the hour mark to make changes to his side.

The Rams were never able to pull themselves back into the game and fell to a defeat that will leave them looking nervously over their shoulders with just six points between them and the bottom three.

The performance and the result appear to have frustrated the Pride Park faithful, with many supporters questioning Rooney’s recent decision making – particularly the changes he made against Cardiff and his slow substitutions today.

Read their reaction here:

Big fan of Rooney as manager. However some tactics are starting to confuse me. Winning 1-0 at half time, looked pretty solid – 2 changes. Losing 1-0 at half time, not even in the game. – 0 changes in two games. Argh,, to be a derby fan is a ride and a half isn’t it. #dcfc — Jack Lloyd-Jones (@JackLloydJones) March 6, 2021

I can't believe not a single sub has been made at 1-0 down, needing to win the game and 0 shots on target. What is Rooney playing at this week!? #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) March 6, 2021

If Rooney leaves the team how it is when they walk back out before the second half I’m going to be livid #dcfc — Bill (@Bashhh376) March 6, 2021

This team frustrates me. Every time we look like getting out of the relegation battle we play like this and get dragged back in. Ridiculous decision by Rooney to make 6 changes on Tuesday looks like it’s going to be rewarded with 2 defeats.#DCFC — Daniel (@17Dan17) March 6, 2021

Pathetic. Absolutely pathetic. Rooney and co have an awful lot to answer. You can't chuck games when you're in a relegation battle and bank on winning the next game. Every team is in the same position with games. Didn't even make Coventry work today. Shocking. #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) March 6, 2021

Wayne Rooney, what a calamitous mistake in midweek resting everybody to still get beat at Coventry. We are in this relegation dogfight until the end and to be honest, I’m not sure where it’s gone but there is no fight in us at all. #dcfc — Tom Rodgers (@TomRodgersFJ) March 6, 2021

Rooney has reverted back to the formation, tactics, midfield selection and stubbornness with late substitutions that put us bottom of the league with Cocu. But why? #dcfc — Kieran (@K______lo) March 6, 2021

Questionable team selection again from Rooney today. I don't get why we change the team and system around so much every single game. We need to step up, and quickly, or we could end up right back in it again #dcfc — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) March 6, 2021