Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘But why?’ – Many Derby County fans ask questions of one man follow Coventry defeat

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County suffered a second-consecutive Championship defeat as they were beaten by Coventry City this afternoon and many Rams fans have taken to Twitter to question Wayne Rooney’s decision making. 

The Derby manager made a string of changes ahead of their clash with in-form Cardiff City in midweek, a move that backfired as they were hammered 4-0.

It seems his squad was still suffering a bit of a hangover from that defeat as they struggled to ever really get going against the Sky Blues.

Maxime Biamou’s 11th-minute goal provided decisive as Coventry gained what could be a key victory for them in their survival push.

Despite his side looking off their game and the option of five substitutions, Rooney waited until beyond the hour mark to make changes to his side.

The Rams were never able to pull themselves back into the game and fell to a defeat that will leave them looking nervously over their shoulders with just six points between them and the bottom three.

Only true Derby County fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Rams striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22

In what year did Derby sign Matej Vydra?

The performance and the result appear to have frustrated the Pride Park faithful, with many supporters questioning Rooney’s recent decision making – particularly the changes he made against Cardiff and his slow substitutions today.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘But why?’ – Many Derby County fans ask questions of one man follow Coventry defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: