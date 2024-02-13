Highlights Portsmouth are currently in the top spot in League One but their promotion to the Championship is not guaranteed.

Derby County and Bolton Wanderers are close behind, and Portsmouth needs to keep up their performance to secure promotion.

Other teams in the race for promotion have shown signs of weakness, so Portsmouth must avoid any slip-ups.

EFL Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has said he believes that the job is not done yet for Portsmouth in their quest for Championship football next season.

Pompey are currently sitting top of League One, as they look to play Championship football next season for the first time in 12 years.

However, Portsmouth’s position at the top of the table has gotten smaller in recent weeks - as they sit six points clear of Derby County in second place.

League One Table (As it stands February 13th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 32 23 66 2 Derby County 31 25 60 3 Bolton Wanderers 29 24 59 4 Barnsley 30 21 56 5 Peterborough United 31 20 56 6 Stevenage 30 14 53 7 Oxford United 31 12 52 8 Blackpool 31 12 47

John Mousinho’s side were one of the favourites for promotion this season, after finishing eighth last campaign, seven points off of a play-off place.

Carlton Palmer believes it is "not a foregone conclusion" that Portsmouth will get promoted

He exclusively told FLW: “Portsmouth, they are flying high, six points ahead - but I think Derby County, I have always said this, I felt that Derby County would get promotion this season automatically.

“They have a game in hand and are three points behind Portsmouth. Bolton have three games in hand, so at the end of the day, I do not think it is a foregone conclusion that Portsmouth will get promoted.

“Derby and Bolton are pushing hard behind them, I think they have set the pace this season Portsmouth, they have been a very, very good side, but it is not out of sight for them.

“They need to get going now, as I said I fancied Derby at the start of the season for automatic promotion and I am still going to stick with them for automatic promotion.

“Bolton are coming like a steam train, so Portsmouth need to pull some results together to get this over the line.”

Pompey finally on course for promotion - but it's not over yet

It has been a great season for Portsmouth.

Pompey are on course to finally achieve promotion to the second tier, having been in League One for the last six seasons - and never finishing outside the top ten.

The south coast club have always managed to fall short of promotion, with two consecutive failed play-off campaigns in 18/19 and 19/20.

Whilst Pompey have a three-point gap at the top of the table, Derby, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Barnsley are all chasing the top two spots, with every team displaying signs of weakness at points so far.

Pompey had a poor run of games over the Christmas period and into the New Year - going on a run of just one win in six games, picking up just five points from a possible 18.

They need to make sure they do not show those signs again this season, with all the other teams in the race for promotion hoping for another Pompey fall off.

The other teams are no different though, with Peterborough being an example of this right now - losing their last three games, all against teams in the bottom half.

Derby have shown frailties at home, with the pressure of the Pride Park crowd seemingly getting to the players late on in games.

Bolton also have only won two of their just five, but have games in hand, which Pompey should be wary of.

Like Palmer says, it is still open - but it is Portsmouth’s to lose.