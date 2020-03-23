‘Busquets wishes…’, ‘Obscenely good’ – The summer signing that has impressed many Bristol City fans this season

Bristol City teenager Han-Noah Massengo was something of a left-field signing when he joined the club from Monaco late in the summer transfer window but he has quickly become a fan favourite at Ashton Gate.

The 18-year-old became the second-most expensive signing in Robins’ history when he arrived from the Ligue 1 club for a reported fee of £7.2 million on transfer deadline day but, even so, few fans of the South West club will have imagined he would have played such a key role.

A string of injuries flung Massengo into the first team and the central midfielder did not disappoint.

The teenager has made 25 appearances in total this season and produced some dazzling performances that make you forget just how young he is.

Massengo has all the characteristics you would look for in a central midfielder–he is quick, agile, has an eye for a tackle and a through ball, can carry the ball and move it around well, and his ball skills are excellent.

On top of that, if manager Lee Johnson is to be believed, the Frenchman has an ability to unlock defences–something we are yet to really see on the first-team stage.

Massengo looks like someone that will only continue to improve as he gets more senior games under his belt.

Robins fans will be hoping that he does that in BS3 but you imagine as he continues to impress there will be some interest from some bigger clubs.

The 18-year-old certainly appears to have won over the Ashton Gate faithful thus far, here are some of their best Tweets from the season…

Easy to forget he’s only one 18 massive future ahead — Tony (@Tonyphatboy) March 22, 2020

Busquets wishes he was Massengo. Literally the same video @jbcfc_ just uploaded. Some player we are going to have. Any chance of putting these videos side by side? https://t.co/ztZTZhq56Q — Tom Langridge (@BristolRed23) March 22, 2020

You’ll not see a bigger upgrade than Bristol City going from Aden Flint and Marlon Pack to Tomas Kalas and Han-Noah Massengo — kyle (@sufckyle) October 18, 2019

Massengo is comfortably the most obscenely good full league debut for an 18 year old Bristol City player that the away end has been singing his name for 10 minutes straight. — Rob #SouthBristol (@BS3Rob) August 20, 2019

Massengo looking like he’s made 200 league appearances not 2 #DERBRC 💪🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/etqvFQ2zUq — Oliver City Dog 🍥 (@BCFCOLIVERDOG) August 20, 2019