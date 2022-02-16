Businessman makes Sunderland pledge following ownership update

British businessman William Storey has offered to buy Sunderland AFC once again following the revelation that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus only owns 41 per cent of the club.

The Frenchman bought a ‘controlling stake’ of the Black Cats last February but details surrounding his actual stake were clouded in mystery.

That was until a reveal on Tuesday afternoon that the 25-year-old did not actually hold a majority stake in the club, with former owner Stewart Donald’s share at 34 per cent being larger than first thought by fans.

It has led to uproar from sections of the Sunderland fanbase, and now Storey, the founder of beverage company Rich Energy which briefly sponsored the Haas Formula 1 team, has stepped in to offer his support for the club.

Storey failed in a bid to acquire the club in 2020 after making his move in July that year, with Donald opting to go for Louis-Dreyfus’ offer instead.

He has now returned though following the shares saga to state that he will make a fresh offer for the Black Cats in due course due to the current situation, which he has claimed makes the current shareholders positions as ‘untenable’.

The Verdict

Sunderland fans seem to be split regarding Storey – some think he’s the saviour whilst others believe he’s just a chancer.

Aside from his brief liaison with Haas, not much is known about Storey’s business interests or whether he would be a suitable custodian for the club.

What the fans do want though is Donald and Methven away from the club because of this latest update – they believed that Donald did not have that much of a stake or power anymore but it’s clear that that isn’t the case.

The last thing that the club needs now is more ownership uncertainty though, especially when matters on the pitch in terms of getting back to the Championship need to be focused on.