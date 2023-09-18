Having been deducted another three points from their League One tally last week, Reading immediately clawed that deficit back when defeating Bolton Wanderers 2-1 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

The Royals were punished though once again for the actions of owner Dai Yongge, who failed to deposit a sum equal to 125 per cent of the club's wage bill into an account before the relevant deadline last week, in line with an order made by an independent commission.

That in-turn triggered a three-point deduction, with Reading and new head coach Ruben Selles still feeling the after-effects of the ownership failing to pay the players and staff on time and in full on multiple occasions last season.

Yongge is looking for external investment in the club, as has been claimed multiple times including in the latest club statement regarding a points deduction, and it looks as though there is interest.

However, according to ex-Royals reporter Courtney Friday, said interest is coming from William Storey, who has a particularly chequered past when it comes to being involved with sport financially and also trying to take over football clubs, and is believed to be in meetings with the hierarchy at the club.

Who is William Storey?

A British businessman born in 1978, Storey's biggest business venture has been the Rich Energy beverage company, which he founded in 2015, but the company was declared insolvent in 2020.

Storey gained notoriety in 2018 when Rich Energy became the main sponsor of the Haas Formula One team, but it lasted less than a year, with Rich Energy themselves claiming they walked away due to poor performance.

However, that was disputed by Haas themselves, who said that the actions of an individual from the Rich Energy group saw them seek to terminate their sponsorship agreement.

Storey also claimed that a £100 million takeover of Force India in F1 was being lined up and an offer had been submitted, but this was vehemently denied by the team themselves.

In the last few years, Storey has tried to get involved in football and claimed to have made an offer for Sunderland, before Stewart Donald ended up selling to French tycoon Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and tried once again in 2022.

Storey then said in 2022 that he had signed an exclusivity agreement with then-Coventry City owners SISU in relation to a takeover of the Sky Blues, but in the end Doug King was the man that bought the club.

Would William Storey be the right man for Reading?

Judging off his past pursuits of football clubs in the EFL, Storey looks to be a bit of a chancer with no proof of his wealth in the years he has been trying to buy a club.

Sunderland experienced it and so did Coventry, but Reading need to be careful as their current ownership could be lured in by Storey's talk.

He did well to get on board at Haas in F1 at the time, but the controversy that ended up surrounding his deal with them, added to the fact that there isn't really any proof of how much money Rich Energy made, makes Storey a risky proposition.

There's no reason to believe either that Storey would pass the EFL's Owners' and Directors' test either, although we have seen individuals and groups who have in the past who have gone on to ruin clubs.

Reading fans may not like their current owner very much, but it would be very much worth waiting it out for another hopeful investor to come along other than Storey.