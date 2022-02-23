Businessman closing in on Preston North End takeover

American businessman Chris Kirchner is closing in on a deal to purchase Championship side Preston North End after making an official offer, according to LancsLive.

Kirchner, who runs logistics business Slync.io, tried to acquire administration-stricken Derby County back in December, but ultimately pulled out of the running when his offer was rejected, with Quantuma ‘not in a position’ to accept it at the time.

The USA native has since moved on to look at other second tier clubs and has honed in on North End, whose long-serving owner Trevor Hemmings passed away in October.

Ownership has since moved on to Hemmings’ son Craig, but in recent weeks Kirchner’s interest has emerged and he’s already had a tour of the Lilywhites’ Euxton training ground and attended their goalless draw with Huddersfield earlier in February.

And it’s believed that he attended the stalemate with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night with former Manchester City CEO Garry Cook and football agent Paul Stretford as he looks to conclude a deal for the Lancashire outfit, who are currently in their seventh consecutive season in the Championship.

Kirchner has made an offer and will continue to negotiate with the PNE board remotely, and is reportedly able to purchase North End with his own cash and without saddling them with any debt.

The Verdict

Even though Craig Hemmings has committed to running the club for at least the next few years, he would be daft to turn away any good offers for North End.

Trevor Hemmings’ financial commitment to the club over the years via share issues, leaving PNE with no debt, is unlikely to be matched by Craig and it’s left them in a good position in terms of a takeover.

Not much is known about Kirchner’s actual wealth but his company sponsored a prestigious Golf tournament in Dubai recently and ex-Crystal Palace chief Simon Jordan believes the American to have ‘serious dough’, which is a good thing.

North End ran at a big loss in the 2020-21 season – partly due to the effects of COVID-19 but even if that didn’t occur then it would have still been the same – if Kirchner is to seal a deal he has a hard task on his hands trying to make them sustainable.