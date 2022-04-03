Businessman breaks silence on failed Preston North End takeover bid

American businessman Chris Kirchner has spoken out since his proposed takeover of Preston North End fell through.

Kirchner has been looking to buy a football club in the UK since his takeover of Derby fell through before Christmas and turned his attentions to Preston in February.

However, a statement released by Preston on Friday confirmed they are no longer in talks with any party regarding a takeover after confirming one interested party failed to make a bid.

The Lancashire Evening Post confirmed that Kirchner had agreed a price in February but made two revised offers at a lower price with purchases of land and club facilities rumoured to be the sticking point.

Kirchner has been incredibly vocal on both his failed takeover attempts, using Twitter as his vehicle of communication.

He used Twitter to criticise certain parties for their influence on his takeover of Derby and has broken his silence on his failed Preston bid, once again using Twitter to do that.

He said: “In time, everything will make sense.”

It’s a cryptic post but perhaps suggest other variables out of his control once again proved to be an issue for Kirchner.

Whether Kirchner comes back into to buy a club in the UK is a different story, but for now the door seems closed on the US based businessman.

The Verdict

It’s not particularly a surprise to see Kirchner fail to take over another club. Using Twitter as a vehicle to talk a good game is seemingly giving a lot of supporters hope when other parties in this sort of process tend to stay quiet.

Howevr, he’s clearly a passionate football fan and is desperate to get involved in football ownership, but two failed takeover attempts might suggest there are matters that Kirchner needs to address before returning to the table.