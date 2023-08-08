Burton Albion welcome Derby County to the Pirelli Stadium this Saturday, with both sides looking to bounce back from opening day defeats.

Burton travelled to Bloomfield Road last weekend to face Blackpool, and it was a game they struggled to get going in, and in a six-minute period they were blown away by the home side, thanks to a double from Shayne Lavery.

They will hope their first home league game of the season can see Dino Maamria’s team pick up its first three points of the campaign.

But they face tough opposition as they welcome promotion hopefuls Derby, who themselves will be looking to bounce back from their home defeat to Wigan Athletic.

The Rams created several opportunities against the Latics but were unable to finish them, something Paul Warne will want to improve as the season goes on. Both teams will want to right the wrongs of last weekend’s defeats, so as the game gets ever closer, we have taken a look at the latest team news from both teams.

What is the latest team news ahead of Burton Albion v Derby County?

Burton’s first game of the season saw several of their summer signings make their debuts for the club, with Cole Stockton, Rekeem Harper, Jamal Blackman, and Josh Gordon all starting from the off.

These players will be pushing for a start once again on Saturday as they look to pile more misery on Derby County.

Some of the new signings were named on the bench, with Jake Caprice and Ryan Sweeney both likely to be pushing for starts this weekend.

Mason Bennett missed the game against the Seasiders, and he is likely going to be doing everything he can to be ready for the game against his old side.

Burton welcome Leicester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek, so their team news for the weekend game may come a lot clearer after that.

While for the visitors, they only had three players making their debuts for the club in the starting XI against Wigan, and they were Curtis Nelson, Sonny Bradley, and Joe Ward.

New summer signing Conor Washington wasn’t picked to start the contest and came on in the final 10 minutes of that game. The Northern Irishman will be hoping to play in midweek and put himself into contention for their game against Burton.

Kane Wilson, another new signing, came on in the final 10 minutes, and he will be looking to do all he can to get ahead of Ward in the starting XI.

The Rams have brought former player Martyn Waghorn back to the club this week, and he is likely not going to be ready to start anytime soon, but he could be available for the bench in this clash.

Is Burton Albion v Derby County on TV?

Derby’s trip to Burton Albion will not be able to be seen on live TV as the game kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, which means the blackout rule comes into force.

Instead, fans who are not attending the game can follow the match on local radio or on TV by watching Gillette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News, which begins at 3 p.m.

Once the game is finished, highlights of the match between the two sides will be available. ITV will show highlights of the game on ITV4 at 9 p.m. on Saturday, while Sky Sports will post a 3-minute video on their YouTube account after the game is finished.

Are there tickets available for Burton Albion v Derby County?

Tickets for Burton are still available and can be found on their official website, with the North Stand and the West Stand being available.

While for Derby, they have sold out their allocation for this match and will be expected to travel in decent numbers.

What is the kick-off time for Burton Albion v Derby County?

The game between Burton and Derby kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.