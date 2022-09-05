Burton Albion set to appoint 48-year-old as permanent Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink replacement

Burton Albion have already appointed assistant manager Dino Maamria as their interim boss following the departure of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, but the Tunisian is poised to be named as the permanent successor at the Pirelli Stadium, Football Insider have reported.

Hasselbaink exited the Brewers for a second time, with the first coming in December 2015 when the Dutchman took the Queens Park Rangers job after being approached by the Hoops.

Having returned to Burton at the start of 2021, Hasselbaink kept the club in League One in 2021 and last season they finished 16th in the third tier.

The start of the current campaign though has been worrying, with just one point out of a possible 21 has left them rooted to the bottom of the league, and following their latest defeat to Oxford United, the Burton hierarchy have accepted Hasselbaink’s resignation.

And whilst Maamria has already been announced as the new interim manager at Burton, it is believed that he is now set to be handed the job on a full-time basis.

Maamria has managed both Stevenage and Oldham Athletic in the EFL, with his last managerial job being at the Latics, with that ending in July 2020.

It appears that Burton will not be considering outside candidates for now as Maamria looks set to inherit Hasselbaink’s job.

The Verdict

If Hasselbaink wasn’t on a hiding to nothing following the first few games of the season, where Burton couldn’t stop leaking goals, the sale of striker Gassan Ahadme to Ipswich on deadline day was probably the final nail in the coffin.

It appears that lots of frustrations have boiled over, but simply put one point out of a possible 21 isn’t good enough, and something needed to change.

There’s no guarantee though that Maamria is the answer, and if his stint in charge does not go well then it could be all change once again in a couple of months time.

One thing Maamria is though is a tough operator, and it means that Burton’s players are going to have to up their effort levels to satisfy his demands.