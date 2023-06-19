Burton Albion are in talks to sign soon to be free agent Cole Stockton, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The Brewers, who will be looking to significantly improve on last season’s campaign, are trying to get ahead of the pack in the Cole Stockton race.

Who is Cole Stockton?

The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer after leaving Morecambe after four years.

The Shrimps have been relegated to League Two, and with the striker’s contract expiring, it was announced he would be leaving on the expiration of the deal.

The Merseyside-born striker has played for a host of sides during his professional career, with Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Hearts, Carlisle United, Wrexham, and Morecambe all being teams he has represented.

The forward has never really been a prolific number nine until a few seasons ago, when he netted 13 times in League Two to help Morecambe reach England’s third tier.

In the 2021/22 season, Stockton grabbed 23 goals in 43 league games, and while he had a slow start to the 2022/23 season, he still managed a total of 11 in 39 league games.

A host of sides have been interested in Stockton for the last 12 months, as his record in front of goal seemed to get better and better.

Which teams have an interest in Cole Stockton?

It was exclusively revealed in January by Football League World, that Burton had made an offer to sign Stockton.

However, the deal failed to materialise, and he remained with the Shrimps, but it now looks like he could be heading to the Pirelli Stadium after all.

Nixon is reporting that Burton are trying to get ahead of the pack and have begun talks with Stockton, as the 29-year-old weighs up his options.

Derby County have been a side that has been credited with an interest in Stockton, but the latest update stated the club hadn’t made an offer.

While it was reported in May, by The Sun, that Lincoln City were taking a significant interest in Stockton as well.

Would Cole Stockton be a good signing for Burton Albion?

There is no doubt that Stockton has still got plenty left to offer at League One level, so if the Brewers can get this deal over the line, it is a very smart signing.

Burton need more firepower, as they were a side that struggled for goals at the bottom end of the table.

He is an experienced striker who knows what it takes at the end of the table, and with strikers leaving Burton, he could be the best replacement the club can find.