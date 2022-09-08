Burton Albion finalise transfer move for 31-y/o free agent

Burton Albion have confirmed that Sam Winnall has signed a deal with the club until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old was released by Oxford United earlier this year when his contract expired, so he has been on the lookout for a new club, which has seen him spend the past six weeks training with the Brewers to stay fit.

And, the League One strugglers have revealed this afternoon that they have agreed terms with the former Sheffield Wednesday man, who has put pen to paper on a short-term deal that will run until the end of the current campaign.

Bringing in Winnall will be a boost for new boss Dino Maamria, who is hoping to guide the side to their first win of the season when they take on Fleetwood at the Pirelli Stadium this weekend.

This will be Winnall’s second spell with Burton Albion, as he had enjoyed a very productive spell with the club earlier in his career, as he scored seven goals in 19 games when on loan from Wolves.

The verdict

This seems like a good move from Burton as whilst scoring goals hasn’t been the major problem this season, Winnall is someone who is going to help the group.

He is a striker who knows the league, will work hard for the team and his experience could also help in the dressing room.

So, to pick him up on a free transfer makes sense and Maamria was obviously impressed with Winnall having worked with him recently and it’s now down to the player to make his mark.

