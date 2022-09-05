Burton Albion boss makes significant decision over future

After what has been a torrid start to the new League One season, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has quit as manager of Burton Albion according to Pete O’Rourke.

Right now, the Brewers are sat at the very bottom of the third tier table and have only one point to their name. They’ve played in seven fixtures as things stand but have failed to win any of those games and with six losses, it appears to have been the final straw for their current boss.

With the side wanting to try and push on up the table, it appears Hasselbaink has decided to leave his post at the club and it will leave the side now needing to appoint a new manager who can take them much higher up the division.

It marks the end of his second stint in charge of Burton but it hasn’t gone as well as the boss would perhaps have liked. He originally took the reigns in 2014 and after a year with the club, he ended his time with the Brewers with a 61% win rate. The manager left the role to take charge of QPR, where he faltered slightly more than with Burton.

That led to a move to Northampton and then, eventually, a return to the Pirelli Stadium. Although he has managed his third best win rate as a boss in this second stint – 34% – and did manage to steer the side clear of a potential demotion from League One when he arrived at the club again, he now leaves them bottom of the third tier table.

The Verdict

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Burton have always seemed to click and get the best results but it just hasn’t gone that way this season so far and after seven games, it seems as though the boss has seen enough.

During his first stint in charge of the Brewers, it seemed as though Hasselbaink was the messiah and the man who could do no wrong at the Pirelli Stadium. He seemed to just draw the best from a side that haven’t been blessed with a huge budget and get them performing above their means as a club.

Even in this second stint, it seemed as though he had repeated the feat. By steering them away from the drop zone in League One – and even at one point spending some time in the top half of the table last season – it looked as though things would be looking up for Burton again.

However, the season hasn’t started the way anybody would have wanted and despite having the chance to try and reshape the team even more to his liking this campaign, he hasn’t been able to bag a win and it seems it could be the end of his time as manager with the club.