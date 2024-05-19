Highlights Max Crocombe's exit from Grimsby Town proved beneficial for Burton Albion as he excelled in goal for the third-tier side.

Crocombe's time as the Mariners' number one coincided with a successful period, including securing a return to the EFL and an FA Cup run.

After leaving Grimsby, Crocombe found success at Burton Albion, winning the Player of the Year award despite the team's tough season.

Goalkeeper Max Crocombe left Grimsby Town a year ago after failing to agree terms on a new deal. The season that followed, however, proved this was possibly a mistake on the Mariners' part, one which third-tier side Burton Albion would benefit from, as the New Zealand international had a stellar campaign for the Brewers.

Crocombe, capped three times by his country, joined the Mariners ahead of their 2021/22 National League campaign. Initially starting the season as back-up to the long-serving James McKeown, the Kiwi forced his way into the Grimsby first-team before the new year - a position he wouldn't relinquish; becoming then manager Paul Hurst's undisputed first-choice.

The Auckland-born 'keeper's time as Mariners number one coincided with a hugely successful period for the club. Firstly, helping his side secure their place back in the EFL at the first time of asking through a memorable play-off success, Crocombe was an ever-present in Grimsby's return to League Two, aiding his side to both a top-half finish and with their historic run to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Related Grimsby Town: Picking up ex-Luton Town player could spell the end for 23-year-old - View The Mariners only completed their League Two campaign a few weeks ago, but there has been no shortage of names already linked with a move to Grimsby

The summer of 2023 brought about the expiry of Crocombe's Mariners contract, and while he was offered renewed terms, he chose to reject the opportunity to prolong his stay at Blundell Park, instead joining League One club Burton Albion on a two-year deal.

Max Crocombe's Grimsby Town statistics, as per Transfermarkt Games Played 89 Goals Conceded 106 Clean Sheets 27 Total Minutes Played 8,130' Yellow Cards 7

The New Zealander would later tell Grimsby Telegraph that various factors led to his decision, including timeframes and possible competition for his starting berth. The goalkeeper also felt his contribution to the side's success "maybe deserved a bit more than what was offered". There was no falling out, though, and Crocombe departed on good terms as player and club headed in different directions.

Goalkeeper replacements had mixed seasons

Following Crocombe's Mariners exit, Paul Hurst opted to move for former Sheffield United loanee Jake Eastwood and Hull City youngster Harvey Cartwright as replacements. The latter joined permanently, while the former signed on a season-long loan from Grimsby's north bank neighbours.

Both played their part over the course of the 2023/24 season. However, it would be fair to suggest both had a mixed time of things. Eastwood started and finished the campaign as number one, and he and the Mariners had a solid enough start before a poor run dented his and his teammates' confidence and mistakes started creeping in. Cartwright took over in the Grimsby goal in late October and held the position until he picked up an injury around Easter.

The England youth international showed plenty of promise, enough so to earn the club's Young Player of the Year award, but also showed his inexperience on occasion. Again, though, perhaps not helped by a side struggling at the wrong end of the table and lacking in confidence. The Mariners conceded 74 goals across their 46 League Two games and their defensive cohesion is something boss David Artell will be working on throughout pre-season. Possibly adding an experienced, commanding goalkeeper who's played plenty of games at this level will aid the process.

Crocombe in good form for Burton Albion

Prior to him joining the Mariners in 2021, Max Crocombe had endured a somewhat nomadic career, playing bit-part roles at the likes of Oxford United, Southport and Salford City as well as spending some time in Australia with Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.

His spell in North East Lincolnshire was the most consistent of his time in the game, playing regularly at a decent level and gaining experience in some big matches. He also showed considerable improvement over those two seasons, and his signing and selection certainly worked out well for both Grimsby Town and Crocombe himself.

The New Zealand international's performances caught the attention of other clubs, and Burton pounced when the opportunity arose. Crocombe went from strength to strength, becoming Albion's first choice, and while the Brewers had a tough season collectively, narrowly avoiding relegation from League One, the former Grimsby man was in superb form individually, picking up the club's Player of the Year award.

Hindsight might suggest that the Mariners made an error in not securing the services of Crocombe last summer. He would have provided that reliable, reassuring presence behind the Grimsby defence.