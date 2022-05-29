Burton Albion and Fleetwood Town in tug-of-war for SPL striker

There could be a two-team battle over the summer for St Johnstone player Callum Hendry, with both Burton and Fleetwood looking like they could try and sign the striker as reported by The Courier.

The 24-year-old spent part of the season on loan in the Scottish Championship with Kilmarnock, where he managed a decent haul of five goals in 15 games for the club.

Rejoining his parent club in January, he went on to feature for them in the Scottish Premier League too. He managed an even better haul in the top flight too, with nine goals in just 18 outings. During their run in the Premiership Relegation Group too, he bagged one goal in four games.

He’s clearly shown then that he knows where the back of the net is in Scotland – and he’s now caught the eye of teams in England because of it. According to The Courier, both Burton and Fleetwood are keen to snap him up now this summer in a bid to bolster their strikeforce.

The Brewers sunk towards the bottom end of League One as the season came to a close and their top goalscorer ended up being Daniel Jebbison – a forward they signed on loan from Sheffield United. With the youngster now back at the Blades, they need more options in attack and Hendry has emerged as a striking target for them.

As for Fleetwood, they too need more forward options. Their highest goalscorer also managed just seven goals and with the side only just avoiding the drop down to League Two, they need to add more goals to their squad to begin to push up the division.

St Johnstone won’t want to lose him then considering his goalscoring record – but the lure of a go in the Football League might tempt him away this summer.

The Verdict

Callum Hendry looks like he could be a really astute signing for either of the League One sides if he does end up leaving St Johnstone during the offseason.

His record is decent in Scotland and is good enough to make you believe he probably could cut it in the Football League too. Considering that he also plays for St Johnstone means that a deal might also be affordable – and at 24-years-old, the potential is there for him to get even better too.

What is a certainty is that both Burton and Fleetwood do need more striking options. Both struggled in front of goal during the campaign and need to add more goals to their team if they want to push up the division. Burton could make Hendry one of, if not their main, striker so a move to the Brewers might appeal more compared to the Cod Army.

Fleetwood though certainly do need another forward option in their line-up and they could do a lot worse than the St Johnstone man. It won’t be easy to seal a deal for him, but whoever does could be getting a really good option.