The Black Cats head coach, Michael Beale, has had a tough start but recent results have eased some pressure.

Sunderland currently sits eighth in the table, just one point away from the play-off places.

It has been a tough start to life as Black Cats head coach for Michael Beale since he replaced Tony Mowbray in December but four points from the last two games has eased some of the pressure on the 43-year-old.

Sunderland picked up an important point in the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday, with Nazariy Rusyn's 83rd-minute strike securing a share of the spoils for the visitors after Marcus Forss had put Boro ahead in the 61st minute.

The Black Cats currently sit eighth in the table, and they are just one point from the play-off places.

Latest Sunderland team news

Beale confirmed that Dan Ballard should be available for the visit of Plymouth after he was forced off late on against Boro last weekend, while he also provided an update on the fitness of Patrick Roberts and new signings Romaine Mundle and Callum Styles.

"Dan will train tomorrow and providing there's no issues, he'll play," Beale told The Northern Echo.

"Paddy (Roberts) has had a few more days training into him which is a positive, and the same with Romaine (Mundle). Callum Styles is back out running now, and will probably rejoin the group in the middle of next week providing everything goes to plan."

Sunderland will again be without Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, and Elliot Embleton, and Beale revealed that Bradley Dack will remain sidelined until the start of next month with a hamstring injury.

Predicted Sunderland XI to face Plymouth Argyle

GK: Anthony Patterson

Academy graduate Anthony Patterson has started every league game for Sunderland this season, and he will keep his place between the sticks on Saturday.

RB: Trai Hume

Like Patterson, Trai Hume has also been an ever-present for the Black Cats in the league this campaign, featuring at both right-back and left-back.

With Cirkin, Huggins, and Alese all unavailable, Hume has been deployed on the left in recent weeks, but he was moved back to his more natural position on the right last weekend following the arrival of Leo Hjelde.

CB: Luke O'Nien

Luke O'Nien has started all but one league game for Sunderland this season, and he has worn the captain's armband in the absence of Evans.

CB: Dan Ballard

Dan Ballard has formed an excellent partnership with O'Nien at the heart of the defence this campaign, and Beale will be desperately hoping he is fit this weekend.

Should Ballard be unavailable, Jenson Seelt is likely to come into the starting line-up after replacing Ballard as a substitute against Boro on Sunday.

LB: Leo Hjelde

Leo Hjelde joined the Black Cats from Leeds United in January for a reported fee of £2 million.

The 20-year-old found his opportunities limited at Elland Road prior to his departure, but he came straight into the team against Boro, and he should retain his place this weekend.

CM: Pierre Ekwah

Pierre Ekwah has proven to be a shrewd signing for Sunderland since his arrival from West Ham United last January, and having started every game under Beale so far, he should keep his spot.

CM: Dan Neil

Dan Neil is another academy graduate currently starring in the Black Cats first team, and he has started every game when available this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

RW: Abdoullah Ba

After his excellent performance against Stoke City the previous weekend in which he scored one goal and registered two assists, Abdoullah Ba kept his place against Boro on Sunday.

With Patrick Roberts still building up his fitness, Ba should start once again this weekend.

AM: Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham made an outstanding start to life at the Stadium of Light after his move from Birmingham City in the summer, and while his form has declined a little in recent months, he remains a regular starter.

LW: Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke reportedly attracted interest from Burnley, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Bournemouth, Leicester City, Southampton and Brentford in January, but Sunderland will have been delighted to keep hold of him.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances in all competitions this season, and the Black Cats will need him to be at his best if they are to get a result against Plymouth.

ST: Nazariy Rusyn

It has been tough for Nazariy Rusyn since joining Sunderland from Zorya Luhansk in the summer, and Mason Burstow has started the last two games ahead of him.

However, after coming off the bench to score the equaliser against Boro, Rusyn could be handed an opportunity from the start this weekend.