“Burnt down training ground and snow can’t stop us” – Neil Etheridge sends Birmingham City message to supporters

They had to wait a little while for it, but Birmingham City fans saw their team win on Saturday for the first time in a whole month when they eased past Rotherham United at St. Andrew’s.

It wasn’t as easy for others though with Krystian Bielik sent to hospital with broken teeth after a challenge from Hakeem Odoffin, but the Blues had the three points wrapped up in the first half.

Brighton loanee Reda Khadra fired City into an early lead, and then later on in the half defender Kevin Long fired in his first goal for the club to put the Millers to the sword, who could not fire back in the second half as they went back to Yorkshire empty-handed.

One individual who enjoyed the victory for Birmingham from the sidelines was Neil Etheridge, with the Philippines international goalkeeper an understudy for John Ruddy this season.

Etheridge has been at Blues for nearly three years now so has built up a decent rapport with the fanbase, who have at times been alienated by the club’s ownership.

And after they finally got back on the winning side of a result, the 33-year-old has sent a message to the supporters and even referenced the training ground fire at Wast Hills last week, which has forced the club to try and find an alternative base.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Etheridge (@neil38etheridge)

The Verdict

Birmingham needed a result desperately against Rotherham or else they faced being sucked into the relegation battle.

Granted, none of the bottom three won anyway this past weekend, but all the Blues could do was snap their five-match winless run and that is exactly what they did.

It appears that Etheridge is still keeping his spirits up whilst keeping the bench warm – he appears to be a real team player who will try and take his chance once it comes around.

Birmingham fans need something to cheer about anyway with their constant off-field turmoil and recent poor form, and it came in the form of a win – now they need a few more before May to secure their Championship statu.s