Burns starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Pompey on Saturday

League One throws up a very exciting clash this weekend when Ipswich Town host Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys sit second in the League One standings at present, with their opponents sitting level on points in third place.

Despite their high standings in the league table, though, both sides head into Saturday afternoon’s clash winless last time out.

Ipswich were beaten away at table-toppers Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, Pompey, who also played Argyle in their last match due to a postponement last weekend, rescued a point very late on against the Pilgrims, drawing 2-2.

With all of the above in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at at the potential side that could line up for Ipswich this weekend.

That said, here is a potential Ipswich Town XI boss Kieran McKenna could deploy.

Lining up in a familiar shape, the above is the line up we think McKenna could select for the important League One clash.

Christian Walton should start between the sticks, with a back three of George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien sitting in front of him as protection.

At left-wing-back Leif Davis is likely to keep his place, whilst on the right, Kaiden Jackson comes out of the side for the returning Wes Burns, who has been away on international duty.

Sam Morsy and Lee Evans should once again be selected in the centre of the park, meanwhile, playing just in behind the striker, Marcus Harness and Conor Chaplin could be selected once again.

Freddie Ladapo could be the man selected to lead the line for the Tractor Boys.