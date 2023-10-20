Highlights Ipswich Town could go top of the Championship with a win over Rotherham United, showing their intention to compete this season.

Vaclav Hladky is likely to start in goal for Ipswich, having kept five clean sheets in 11 league matches so far.

With Wes Burns injured, Marcus Harness could replace him on the right side, while Nathan Broadhead is expected to continue on the left. George Hirst is the top option to lead the line.

Ipswich Town could be sitting top of the Championship on Saturday morning.

The Tractor Boys face Rotherham United in league action on Friday night, and a win over the Millers would take them one point clear of Leicester City.

Of course, Leicester would have a game in hand, but it would be a nice reward for Kieran McKenna and his side, and a real indication that they mean business this season.

With Rotherham sitting 23rd and with just one win to their name this campaign, too, Ipswich will really fancy their chances of taking all three points.

With that said, below, we've predicted the Ipswich starting XI that we think Kieran McKenna could select for Friday night's fixture.

With Wes Burns looking as though he is set to miss out with injury, perhaps the biggest decision to be made is who comes in for him on that right-hand side.

Let's get into the XI!

GK: Vaclav Hladky

With Christian Walton still out injured, Vaclav Hladky seems a cert for the starting role on Friday night. The 32-year-old has kept five clean sheets in 11 league matches so far this season.

RB: Brandon Williams

At right-back, we think that Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams could get the nod to start this one. Williams started the last two games prior to the break and we think it'll be three starts in a row.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

With 11 league starts under his belt already this campaign, Luke Woolfenden has established himself as a firm regular at Championship level. There's no reason we can see for that to change on Friday night.

CB: Cameron Burgess

What can be said about Luke Woolfenden can almost entirely be said about Cameron Burgess, too. The 27-year-old has 10 league appearances to his name this season so far.

LB: Leif Davis

WIth six assists to his name in the Championship already this season, Leif Davis has shown what a fantastic attacking as well as defensive asset he is for Ipswich. Guaranteed to start if fit.

CM: Sam Morsy

Club captain Sam Morsy is yet another name we are predicting to start Friday night's clash with Rotherham. The Egyptian national player, like some others in this XI, has been a regular all season to date.

CM: Massimo Luongo

Morsy has often lined up alongside Massimo Luongo in central midfield, with the pair forming a good partnership in the centre of the park. This is something we expect to see continue this weekend.

RW: Marcus Harness

With Wes Burns looking like he could miss out through injury after sustaining one during the international break, we think Kieran McKenna could select Marcus Harness as his replacement on the right-hand side. Harness has featured regularly from the bench, so should be raring to go.

LW: Nathan Broadhead

With change on the right, familiarity on the left will be welcomed. As such, we think Nathan Broadhead will continue to get the nod to start here.co

AM: Conor Chaplin

With five goals and three assists already this season, Conor Chaplin is a name that simply cannot be left out of this Ipswich Town side at the moment.

ST: George Hirst

With two goals and two assists in ten league matches, it has been a decent start to life as a permanent Ipswich player for George Hirst this season. We think he's the best option to lead the line for the club on Friday evening.