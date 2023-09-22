Ipswich Town are currently riding the crest of a wave following their promotion from League One earlier this year.

The Tractor Boys may not have won the third tier title but they've acclimatised to the Championship perfectly, winning six out of their first seven matches.

Their only blip came at home to Leeds United, where Daniel Farke's side were clinical and took three points back to Yorkshire with a 4-3 victory.

Kieran McKenna though is masterminding successes once more, with the latest being a 1-0 win over Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Another encounter is coming up this weekend as Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn Rovers side make the long trip down to Suffolk to take on in-form Town - let's take a look at how Ipswich may line up against the Lancashire side.

11 GK: Vaclav Hladky

With Christian Walton still out with a foot issue, Czech stopper Hladky will continue to keep his place in-between the sticks.

It stresses the importance of having a good number two at the club and Hladky is solid enough and has been performing well.

10 RB: Harry Clarke

Such was Ipswich's pulling power last season they were able to bring Clarke back to his home-town club from Arsenal, having played for Town when he was a youth.

Clarke has settled back into the right-back berth after missing the first two games of the season, although when Leif Davis is back fit he faces a battle with Brandon Williams to start.

9 CB: Luke Woolfenden

One of the first names on the teamsheet for McKenna, Woolfenden has played in every single minute of Championship action so far at the heart of defence and won't be dropped anytime soon.

8 CB: Cameron Burgess

George Edmundson's fitness woes has led to Burgess becoming a fully-fledged starter under McKenna, although the signing of Axel Tuanzebe will put pressure on the Australian to really up his level.

7 LB: Brandon Williams

As mentioned, Leif Davis is is sidelined currently with an ankle injury and you wouldn't expect him to be back for this fixture.

It means that Man United loanee Williams will once again start here, and having barely played in 2022-23 it may take him a while to really get up to speed under McKenna - game-time will help though.

6 CDM: Sam Morsy

Another one of the first names in McKenna's starting 11 right now, captain Morsy has picked up two league assists already in 2023-24.

However, he is walking the yellow card tightrope with just one more needed before a one-game suspension.

5 CDM: Jack Taylor

Coming in for his first league start of the season against Southampton following his summer move from Peterborough was Taylor.

In for Massimo Luongo at the heart of midfield, Taylor should keep his place for this one, despite the Australian doing little wrong himself.

4 RW: Omari Hutchinson

After scoring the only goal against Southampton, Chelsea loanee Hutchinson has to keep his place in the starting 11.

Not used to playing on the left though as he did against the Saints, Hutchinson is slated to come in on the right where he can cut in onto his left foot.

3 CAM: Conor Chaplin

With three goals and an assist to his name already this season, Chaplin is the man that makes things happen in the number 10 role and is their most importnat player in attack.

2 LW: Nathan Broadhead

Where is Wes Burns in this team, you may ask?

Well, with Blackburn there for the taking and especially with this fixture being at home, we predict that Broadhead should come in to make it a very attack-minded front four, giving Burns a rest and allowing him to come off the bench in the second half.

1 ST: George Hirst

Dane Scarlett came on in the second half against Southampton, but you'd expect Hirst to lead the line once more - this time against the club he played on loan for last season but failed to score for in 11 appearances.