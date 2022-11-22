Burnley’s Vincent Kompany suffers setback in World Cup punditry duties

Vincent Kompany is part of the BBC’s World Cup coverage team this year but ended up missing his duties during the England v Iran game due to issues with his visa for entering Qatar.

Kompany has done a wonderful job in charge of the Clarets so far this year with them firmly in the mix for promotion straight back into the Premier League.

Indeed, he’ll be looking to use this break in the season as a way of assessing things so far and looking at ways to improve, as well as looking for potential new signings ahead of January.

His start to the World Cup was a little arduous, though, with the Mail reporting that an issue with a photo for his visa slowed down his entry to the country, though it has all been sorted now:

Kompany should be back for the rest of the BBC’s coverage and will provide plenty of insight, both from his playing days and now managerial experiences.

The Verdict

Kompany has proven a good pundit in the past and it should be fascinating hearing him speak about the likes of England, Belgium and the other top nations.

He is a world class ex-player and looks a handy manager, so his opinions are more than welcome at any point.