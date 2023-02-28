Burnley’s Vincent Kompany reveals planned player talks, contract expires in 2024

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is set for talks with goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell this summer.

The 26-year-old has played second fiddle to summer arrival Aro Muric at the Championship club this term – featuring 11 times in total.

Peacock-Farrell’s Turf Moor contract is set to expire in 2024 and with the Clarets on course to win the second tier title and return to the Premier League, the upcoming window may see him leave permanently.

Speaking to Lancs Live, Kompany confirmed he would hold talks with the Northern Irish goalkeeper in the summer.

He said: “These are discussions for the summer. I will always have the discussion with the player first before we have anything said. I don’t mind being open but not before discussing it with them first.

“Bailey has been top. Really good. His performances have been good. They’ve been there for everyone to see and that’s why we’ve given him every opportunity to be our keeper.

“It is life of a goalkeeper – the margins between one or two might not be big but in terms of game-time it’s a big gap. The main thing for me is that we’ve always been able to rely on him and he’s had a good season so far. He is part of the players who’ve made us look good this season.

“Much will be made of the those who have had more game-time but if you look at the gaps to be filled in we have been able to rely on players who make others better.”

Given his impressive loan spell in League One with Sheffield Wednesday last season, Peacock-Farrell is unlikely to be short of suitors should he leave Burnley in the summer window.

He joined the Clarets in a multi-million-pound move from Leeds United in 2019 but has made just 19 appearances for the Lancashire club in all.

The Verdict

With Muric cementing his place as Kompany’s clear number one this term, it does seem as though Peacock-Farrell will have to leave in the summer to be guaranteed regular football.

The Burnley boss has heaped praise on the Northern Ireland international and credited him for stepping up when called upon but there are no guarantees he will be second choice next term, nevermind competing for the number one shirt.

Teams often draft in experienced backup goalkeepers when they are promoted to the Premier League and given Kompany has built a young squad, it would be no surprise to see him follow suit.

If that’s the case, it could make sense for the Clarets to look to cash in on Peacock-Farrell while they still can and let him find regular football elsewhere.