Burnley’s Vincent Kompany offers Reading verdict ahead of weekend clash

Burnley are a side that are in absolutely brilliant form as they are on a run of 14 games unbeaten currently.

As it stands, they sit at the top of the Championship and will be keen to remain there as they hunt for promotion straight back to the top flight.

This weekend they take on Reading who have had a better season than most would’ve expected and currently sit eighth in the league.

However, the Royals are just one point off the top six and having won half of their opening 16 games it’s clear they pose a threat.

With that in mind, Vincent Kompany was keen to pay credit to the opposition naming them as a competitor towards promotion as he told Lancashire Live: “It’s still so close [at the top of the league], one minute you think that it’s clear – Norwich was top of the league two weeks ago, that’s how quick it goes.

“We’ll focus on the Reading game. Reading is still a team that is really close to the top six, doing really well and until we know any different they’re a direct competitor and we’ll have a good game to look forward to on Saturday.”

The Verdict:

Vincent Kompany has done really well at now disrespecting other sides in the league since his arrival at Turf Moor and he’s a manager that doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself which we can see in the fact his side are very disciplined.

Although Burnley do sit at the top of the table, QPR are just two points behind with a game in hand meaning the Clarets can’t relax and rather they need to keep the intensity high if they want to remain at the top of the table.

Reading have proven they are a good side this season though and they will be eager for a result for themselves too, so this could well be a tight contest between the two sides.

It’s still early on in the season in the grand scheme of things so it’s important that sides are picking up results at every opportunity, especially against sides who may be a rival by the end of the campaign.