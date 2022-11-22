Burnley’s Vincent Kompany has funny Cristiano Ronaldo dig after big Manchester United news

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany joked that he wouldn’t have Cristiano Ronaldo at Turf Moor as they ‘need players who can run’.

It was confirmed this evening that the Portuguese legend would be leaving Old Trafford by mutual consent after the controversial interview he did with Piers Morgan last week.

Gary Lineker shared the news on the BBC this evening and he then asked the Clarets boss, who is working as a pundit, whether he would have the 37-year-old to help Burnley’s promotion push.

And, it prompted a quick response from the former Manchester City man who joked that ‘we need players who can run’.

It remains to be seen where Ronaldo will be playing his football moving forward, although no decision will be made until after the World Cup, which begins on Thursday for the Portuguese against Ghana.

Meanwhile, Kompany will be delighted with how his side have started the season, as they lead the way in the Championship ahead of a game against QPR when the season restarts on December 11.

The verdict

This was a funny moment in the half-time analysis and whilst it was obviously a joke, it shares an insight into the type of football Kompany wants from his team, which has been evident this season.

They play with real intensity and there is a high work-rate that’s required from all players on the pitch.

So, Kompany will be pleased with what he’s got and we’re sure that Ronaldo won’t have too much trouble trying to find a new club after the World Cup.

