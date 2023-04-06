Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has insisted he will not allow himself to be unsettled amid rumours linking him with the managerial vacancy at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are currently on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Antonio Conte last month, with the Italian departing after an explosive rant against the club's board and players following his side's 3-3 draw at the Premier League's bottom side Southampton last month.

Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini has been placed in interim charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the end of the season as the club look to secure a top four finish.

Speculation has begun over Conte's long-term replacement, with The Sun reporting last week that Kompany was one of the leading contenders for the position and that he would be interested in the role.

But there have been conflicting reports over Spurs' interest in Kompany, with the Daily Mail reporting that the hierachy had doubts over the Belgian's lack of experience and fears they may not be able to convince him to leave Burnley. However, talkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil claimed on his breakfast show last week that Kompany had already rejected the Spurs job.

Spurs are not the only club who are reportedly admirers of Kompany, with the 36-year-old said to be "highly thought of" at Leicester City as they search for a replacement for Brendan Rodgers, according to Sky Sports.

Kompany is attracting attention after an outstanding season with Burnley, leading the Clarets to the top of the Championship table where they currently sit 17 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough. They could secure promotion back to the top flight on Friday if Luton Town fail to win at Millwall and they pick up three points against Boro at the Riverside Stadium.

Speaking prior to the game against Boro, Kompany said links with other jobs are not unsettling for him.

"For me, no, no way. I really am not busy with that. I’m not occupied about anything like this. For the guys [the media] who have been here before, it’s not even something that I’m going to entertain discussing ever," Kompany told LancsLive.

"But the key part about so many managers losing their jobs, I think in the end, the interesting question to ask is would any other business operate this way? What’s the logic for it in football?

"I’m not saying that someone can’t underachieve and if you underachieve then there are consequences, I’m not saying that. You can make decisions, you can’t make decisions, but in the end if you compare it with any other industry, would it happen the same way, so what’s the reason why in football we just seem to be so trigger happy? It’s just a question."

Would Vincent Kompany be a good appointment for Tottenham?

Kompany would be an exciting appointment for Spurs.

There is no doubt there are risks attached to appointing Kompany, but he has shown outstanding potential with the Clarets this campaign, delivering a side that plays attractive, attacking football, whilst also developing a winning mentality in his squad.

Kompany's recruitment has also been excellent and this could be important for Spurs, particularly if they were to lose key players such as Harry Kane in the summer.

But there are question marks over whether Kompany should take the Spurs job, with the struggles of the experienced managers such as Conte and Jose Mourinho highlighting the challenges at the club.

For now, Kompany seems fully committed to the Clarets as they look to secure promotion and his focus is commendable considering the increasing speculation around his future.