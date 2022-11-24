Burnley’s Vincent Kompany highlights influence of key figure on his managerial career

Burnley’s Vincent Kompany spent three years playing under the guidance of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Despite being near the end of his career, the centre-back was an important member of Guardiola’s squad. The former Manchester City captain continued to add to his trophy cabinet but as injuries began to impede his football, the Belgian decided to leave the club in 2019.

Despite it only being three years and him not playing all the time under the Spaniard, Kompany has taken a lot from what he learned from Guardiola when he stepped into management.

Now Burnley manager, Kompany has looked to take what he learnt from his former coach and the way he plays football into his new job at Turf Moor.

So, for the 36-year-old to have Burnley sitting at the top of the Championship playing slick, possession-based football, the complete opposite of what they used to play, is reflective of the lessons learned during the backend of his career.

Kompany has been working in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup and speaking to the BBC after Belgium’s 1-0 win over Canada on Wednesday night, where he was asked about working under Guardiola.

He said, via Manchester Evening News: “Yeah (whether he views the game differently as a manager). But I changed when I was a footballer as soon as I met the guy (Guardiola). It just made so much sense.

“You play against good teams, with very good players and you start having easy games against the same players that were battering you week in, week out. Then you realise this ‘there’s something to it (management).’”

“His players have tasks to execute and (if they don’t do as asked), they are out,” the ex-City captain added. “He is demanding but what he says makes sense. I really want to make it clear, I’m my own person, as a manager, of course, but I still draw towards what I experienced as a player.

“He is extremely clear and everything he wants in every phase of the game – and then he finds the players who are willing to do it. There’s not one player who doesn’t have a task at any given time. If you don’t execute it (his plan), it doesn’t matter how good you are, it’s onto the next one.”

The Verdict

It is clear to see the impact Guardiola has had on Kompany, even in the Belgium’s short start to his managerial career.

Kompany had a plan in mind before he even stepped through the door at Turf Moor, as he wanted to execute what he’d seen and learned from one of the best managers in the game. A lot of ex-players say how much a manager or managers have had an impact on them becoming a coach or manager, and Kompany is no different.

Maybe if he didn’t play under the Spaniard, Kompany could be a completely different manager, and he may not have his current Burnley side playing the quick attacking football that has them sitting at the top of the Championship table.